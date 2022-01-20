ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Why Is This Man In A Robe Trying To Sell Me A House in East Grand Rapids?

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
We live in an attention economy, and the best way to get attention is to appear in your real estate ad scantily clad?. This may be a sign that the booming real estate economy may be slowing down. A video highlighting a house up for sale on Plymouth Avenue...

What’s the Story Behind the Giant Snowman in Holland?

You may have seen pictures on social media, or maybe you've seen it in person while driving by: Someone built a 13-foot snowman in Holland, Mich. I saw a post about the huge snowman form the City of Holland and immediately wanted to know more! It seems like that must've been a ton of work! Who built this fantastic Frosty? And why?
This U.P. Charter Plane Delivers Pizza To Michigan Island During Winter

Bois Blanc Island is the lesser spoken of island near the Upper Peninsula, which rests just Southeast of Mackinaw Island, yet it's about 5 times the size. The island itself didn't have any kind of electric service until 1964, and since then has received a few upgrades. But what do you do when you want to get some take-out, but there are no restaurants open in winter, no stores open, and no ferry services until May? Apparently there is a private plane charter that will deliver food for you, as Dan Reynolds recently pointed out:
Heavy Metal Burgers Around the World

Burgers and metal music go together. Maybe it's the juicy-meat/flesh-blood connection. Maybe it's because you go at them with your bare hands. Maybe it's just fun. Regardless, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have leaned into the concept of metal music and burgers. Below is a partial list of meat and metal purveyors you can find in North and South America.
Meat Loaf Got His First Taste of Success in Michigan

Motown, Alice Cooper, Dow Chemical, and "96 Tears" all factor into the beginning of Meat Loaf's career. Michigan helped form one of rock's biggest artists. If you're thinking "rest in peace," you took the words right out of my mouth. Larger than life rocker Meat Loaf passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. He was known for the worldwide success of the album Bat Out of Hell and a noteworthy acting career that included The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne's World highlighting more than 50 screen credits in movies and on television. Marvin Aday was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to southern California to join a band, but it was Michigan that was incredibly formative in his early career.
A Museum Just For Kids Is Opening In South Haven

The Mitten Children’s Museum is going to be opening in South Haven in the town's historic Conger House at 246 Broadway Ave. sometime this year. The museum will be targeted towards kids ages 1-10 and it's going to be backed by a similar museum in Fennville, MI. Wendi Onuki is the executive director of the Forever Curious Children’s Museum, and she spoke to the Herald Palladium about what parents can expect from the new museum and how they drew inspiration from the short lived pop-up museum:
