Kyle and JD review the San Jose Sharks’ beatdown at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. We discuss the juggling of the lines before and during the game and why Ryan Merkley played less than 13 minutes (6:00). Then we try to put a timeline on the Erik Karlsson injury (12:00) and some changes we’d like to see in the lines (18:00).

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO