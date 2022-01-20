ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Creative Director André Leon Talley Dead at 73

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion icon and former Vogue editor André Leon Talley has died at age 73, a statement released on his official Instagram confirmed late Tuesday. “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” the statement read. “Mr. Talley was the...

tntribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He designed for a future where women were in charge’: Fashion world leads tributes to Thierry Mugler

Beyoncé and Diana Ross are among the celebrities who have led tributes to Manfred Thierry Mugler as the fashion world mourns the late designer.The 73-year-old’s death was announced in a post shared to his Instagram on Sunday 23 January.“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” a caption under an image of a black square said.Many celebrities paid have paid their condolences in the comments under the announcement on Mugler’s Instagram.“No no no no no,” model Bella Hadid wrote, adding a downcast emoji. Heidi Klum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Thierry Mugler death: Celebrated French fashion designer dies aged 73

Celebrated French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday (23 January) at the age of 73.Mugler’s team announced the avant-garde designer’s passing by sharing a black box on his personal social media account late Sunday night.The caption read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday 23 January 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot reportedly confirmed that Mugler died from natural causes. The Independent has reached out to Rougeot for comment. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carla Bruni and Georgia May Jagger mourned Mugler’s passing, remembering him...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Paloma Picasso
Person
André Leon Talley
The Independent

Thierry Mugler: Remembering Brian Aris’s iconic photo of David Bowie in French designer’s green suit

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73. Known as the man who came to define Eighties power-dressing, Mugler’s designs were regularly worn by stars including David Bowie, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diane Kruger and Diana Ross, in music videos, films, and on the red carpet. In 2017, The Independent interviewed renowned celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who took one of the most recognisable shots of Bowie in 1992, in which he wears a lime-green suit by Mugler as he leans against a pink door. Aris has kindly given The Independent permission to re-share the photo following the news...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Masterfully Plays With Neutrals in Furry Boots, Teddy Coat & Thick Turtleneck in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit. The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#French Fashion#Fashion Design#Vanity Fair#Women S Wear Daily#Numero#American#U S Vogue#Zappos Couture
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Laverne Cox Makes Her Couture Debut in Locked Jacket, Dramatic Hat & Strappy Stilettos at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Laverne Cox just made her couture front row debut at Schiaparelli. The star kicked off Paris Couture Week at the brand’s Spring 2022 show, alongside a star-studded crew that included Julia Fox, Kanye West, Chiara Ferragni and Pixie Lott. While arriving to take in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s newest designs, Cox stepped out in a dramatic Schiaparelli ensemble. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a black long-sleeved coat with a plunging neckline, accented with chunky gold locks and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy