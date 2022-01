The global energy system is at the centre of two interlinked challenges. On the one hand, approximately two thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions stem from the energy sector. On the other hand, it is also often at the heart of conflicts at an international level, as the current gas supply dispute between the EU and Russia illustrates.[1] Energy transitions – the move from a centralised, fossil fuel intensive energy system towards a more decentralised, low-carbon one – may be key to tackling both these problems. Reducing emissions from the energy system and building a more equitable, decentralised energy system based on renewable energies will be key to tackling the climate crisis, and may at the same time contribute to a more equitable distribution of energy supply and therefore more security.. However, while switching from fossil fuels to renewables reduces emissions, the link between security, peace and renewables is less well explored, particularly on the local level.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO