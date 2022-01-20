Husband, Wife Killed In Apparent SE OKC Murder-Suicide

Oklahoma City police confirmed Thursday that a husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a welfare check just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 89th Street and South Sooner Road. Relatives told police that they could not reach the couple, but they believed they were home.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered the husband, identified as 41-year-old Michael Releford, and his wife, 43-year-old Jlynn Releford, dead in the home.

Investigators believe the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. A motive is not yet known at this time.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is still investigating this case.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.