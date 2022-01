The Joa L. Sasser Scholarship has been established to help those studying construction management, business, or entrepreneurship at Casper College. Sasser graduated from Kelly Walsh High School and immediately joined the Marine Corps, where he served from 1992 to 1996. “After returning to Casper, he started a family and knew he had to do something to provide for his wife and five children. He founded Grizzly Excavating and Construction in 2005, and his business began to grow quickly,” said Joa’s brother, Colton.

CASPER, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO