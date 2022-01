Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers up to Season 5A of 9-1-1.9-1-1 follows a select group of first responders as they handle emergencies that arise during their (sometimes exceptionally long) shifts, while they struggle with maintaining their lives outside of work with the horrific things they see on a daily basis. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and starring Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among others, the series has become known for the unbelievably wild calls that the members of Firehouse 118 and Sergeant Athena Grant are called upon to respond to and the deeply emotional stories that utilize the talents of the incredibly talented ensemble cast.

