When I try to explain my job as a theme park content manager to people, I find it difficult. How does one explain that going to theme parks every day is actually…work?. But it is! It’s the most glorious, wonderful, hardest, most amazing job I’ve ever had! The main components of my day to day include curating YouTube videos and social content, as well as sending photos and information to our amazing writing team to use for the website. Because of this, I spend almost every single day at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO