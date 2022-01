It’s not easy knowing if or how to intercede when your child faces a tough decision. “We’re all familiar with helicopter parents and, if we’re honest, each of us is probably guilty to some degree of the same behavior, but regularly stepping in and taking the reins, no matter how well-intended, can undermine self-sufficiency,” says Taylor Burton, founder of Till Financial, a collaborative family financial tool that empowers kids to become smarter spenders. “Experience is a great teacher and if a child isn’t allowed to make and own their choices, their decision-making skills could suffer.”

