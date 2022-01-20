Police: Mt. Pleasant RightWay Auto Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody

A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery at Mt. Pleasant RightWay Auto Sales Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at RightWay Auto on South Mission Street. Upon arriving, officers learned that a male suspect brandished a gun and fled the scene in a vehicle stolen from the dealer lot.

Dealer employees gave police a description of the suspect and stolen vehicle. Police were able to identify the 20-year-old suspect from Mt. Pleasant by the vehicle he drove to the dealership and left at the scene.

A short time after issuing a “be on the lookout” for the suspect, the Bay County Police Department located the suspect and placed him into custody without incident. A handgun seized by police was a bb gun.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a Isabella County court. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says this was an isolated and targeted incident and that there was no risk to the public.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

This is an ongoing and open investigation.