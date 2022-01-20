ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

PA's Tori Yorgey Stuns Viewers After Being Struck By SUV On Live TV

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6mWJ_0dqwIZAT00
PSU grad Tori Yorgey continues working after being struck by an SUV on live TV. Photo Credit: WSAZ (via Twitter)

Tori Yorgey can't be stopped.

The Montgomery County, PA native was on live television when she was struck by an SUV at the scene of a water main break in West Virginia Wednesday.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay," she told WSAZ-TV anchor Tim Irr. “Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr replied.

Yorgey, 25, was praised for her resilience on Twitter, where the clip had garnered millions of views.

Yorgey attended Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and worked at a local Chick-fil-A and BJ's Wholesale Club, MoreThanTheCurve reports. She went on to study at Penn State before completing an internship at Fox29.

The news reporter said she'd been struck by a car in college, but never on live television.

"My whole life just flashed before my eyes," Yorgey told Irr after asking where she got hit. "But this is live TV and everything's ok I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly, we might need to move the camera over a bit."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Suv#Live Television#West Virginia#Celebrities#Pa#Wsaz Tv#Wholesale Club#Penn State#Daily Voice
Click10.com

Reporter hit by SUV while on live TV gets up and finishes story

A reporter at the scene of a water main break at a TV station in West Virginia was struck by an SUV while she was on live television. WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey was on location in Dunbar, W.V. and, while speaking into the camera, was hit by a silver SUV.
ACCIDENTS
lootpress.com

W.Va reporter continues coverage after being hit by car on live TV

DUNBAR, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tori Yorgey, a West Virginia reporter, is making news of her own after being struck by a vehicle on live TV and jumping back up to continue her report. Yorgey, with WSAZ, was alone reporting about a main water break in Dubar, West Virginia, Wednesday...
DUNBAR, WV
Popculture

West Virginia Reporter Accidentally Hit by SUV on Live TV

West Virginia reporter Tori Yorgey was hit by an SUV on live television Thursday morning and continued to finish her reporting in icy, dangerous weather conditions there. Yorgey assured WSAZ anchor Tim Irr she was safe. The woman who drove the car that struck Yorgey later stopped to check if she was OK while Yorgey was still reporting.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man Arrested For Murder Following Shooting Outside Central PA Bar

A man in central Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar. Xavier "Junior" King, 32, of Susquehanna Township, was shot dead outside of Bill's Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to a release by police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

PA Prowler Tells Police 'I Am Not Trying To Break In'

A 49-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for prowling after claiming he was not breaking into the victim's home, Crimewatch PA reported, quoting Manheim Township police.Robert Wolpert was charged with loitering and prowling on Wednesday in connection with last Thursday's incident, police said.The b…
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy