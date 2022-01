LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday morning will be chilly, with morning lows in the low to mid-50s. Then look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers (especially near the Gulf coast). Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO