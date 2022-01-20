ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

American High nominated for first GLAAD Media Award with movie shot in Syracuse

By Geoff Herbert
syracuse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA movie shot in Syracuse has received a nomination at the upcoming 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. “Plan B,” filmed by Liverpool, N.Y.-based American High and released on Hulu, is nominated for Outstanding Film - Limited Release. The teen comedy stars Kuhoo Verma as a straight-laced high school student searching for the...

www.syracuse.com

