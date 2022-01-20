American High nominated for first GLAAD Media Award with movie shot in Syracuse

Star Trek: Discovery has picked up another award season nomination on Wednesday, carrying on from the excitement the cast has been expressing following yesterday’s big news. Following on from last week’s Makeup Guild nomination, today 2022’s award season continued with Discovery picking up a nomination for a GLAAD Award. The GLAAD Media Awards are “to recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.” Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. This is the fourth year in a row the series has been nominated with their first win last year. For 2022 Discovery is going up against 9-1-1: Lone Star, Batwoman, The Chi, Doom Patrol, Good Trouble, Grey’s Anatomy, The L Word: Generation Q, Pose, and Supergirl.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO