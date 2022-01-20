Peacemaker Episode 4 Review - "The Choad Less Traveled"

The below is an advance review out of the Sundance Film Festival, where When You Finish Saving the World made its world premiere. When You Finish Saving the World feels born from the rib of its writer-director Jesse Eisenberg, an extension of the lingering awkwardness and hidden depths he brings to his on-screen roles. The Social Network and Zombieland star makes his feature debut behind the camera with a sweet, funny, and often moving film that follows a strained relationship between teenage musician Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard) and his social worker mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore), whose diverging paths and outlooks keep them at odds. Adapted from Eisenberg’s audio drama of the same name — in which Wolfhard also appears — it bears several hallmarks of an unpolished visual storyteller, but one who is clearly in the process of fine-tuning his approach, and one who also has no trouble drawing great performances from his outstanding cast.

