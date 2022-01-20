ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft's 10 Biggest Acquisitions Of All Time: Activision, LinkedIn And More

By Adam Eckert
 3 days ago
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday announced plans to acquire game developer Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $95 per share. The proposed all-cash transaction would be Microsoft's largest acquisition ever, valued at $68.7 billion. If the deal goes through, Microsoft would further strengthen its position in the gaming...

TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
Benzinga

The Inside Story Of How Bill Gates And Microsoft Earned A 400% Return On Comcast

Bill Gates and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recognized the true potential of high-speed data and video services through a cable delivery network back in the 1990s. Microsoft announced it invested $1 billion in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in 1997 to enhance the deployment of Comcast's network to better deliver broadband capabilities. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts discussed how the deal with Microsoft occurred in an interview with Bloomberg's David Rubenstein this week.
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 2022 As 'Challenging' While Bringing 'Opportunities Not Seen In Decades'

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (PNK: HNHPF) issued positive commentary on demand outlook, which has hopeful implications for many U.S. tech companies. What Happened: Taiwan-based Hon Hai, popularly known as Foxconn, said it expects an exceptionally strong first quarter, the Nikkei reported, citing...
mobilesyrup.com

Let’s all chill for a moment about Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

Earlier this week, Microsoft took the gaming world by storm with its announcement that it’s purchasing Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion USD (about $86.3 billion CAD). With that being the biggest-ever acquisition in the gaming space by far, there were, naturally, many discussions that came about surrounding...
Benzinga

This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a global leader in oil production and in the past year, a big winner for bullish traders and investors. Since January 2021, Marathon Oil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and semiconductor stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Benzinga

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, IBM, Rivian, Apple And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says that just because January may turn out badly for the markets, the doesn't necessarily predict how the rest of 2022 will unfold. Other featured articles discuss the anticipation surrounding IBM's earnings report and why one analyst is bullish on Netflix. Also, an electric-truck maker's...
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
wccftech.com

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Citing Contractual Agreements

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, citing contractual agreements. Earlier this week, Microsoft dropped a megaton when it announced it has acquired publisher Activision-Blizzard. The nearly $70 billion deal is expected to close somewhere next year and will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue after Tencent and Sony. As expected, following the announcement, people started asking questions about the possible exclusivity of Activision’s massive IPs, including the Diablo and Call of Duty franchises. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Microsoft intends to keep “some” franchises multiplatform, whereas others will become exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, later said that he doesn’t want to pull communities away from PlayStation by making future games from Activision-Blizzard Xbox exclusives.
