The best thing about the hotels near Miami Airport is that the airport itself is located near the city center. Many top attractions from downtown Miami to Miami Beach and Marlins Park to the heart of downtown are a quick cab ride away. This makes Miami airport hotel options perfect even for stays of a few days or more, as you’ll have the conveniences of both the airport and the city. Airport hotels can be mundane, but when done right, add immense value to the travel experience (in addition to the convenience). These are the hotels near Miami Airport we’re most excited about.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO