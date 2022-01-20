ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is celebrating six months of sobriety.

The 36-year-old model and television personality marked the milestone Wednesday on Instagram.

In her post, Teigen reflected on her progress and also shared her hopes for the future.

"6 months no alcohol!" the star wrote. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again?"

"I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It's pretty cool," she said. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let's goooo."

Model Brooklyn Decker and actress Octavia Spencer were among those to voice their support for Teigen in the comments.

"Tough as nails, my friend," Decker wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you're enjoying the ride. That's something to celebrate," Spencer said.

Teigen announced on Today in October that she was 100 days sober following her cyberbullying controversy. Teigen had apologized in May 2021 after claims she bullied model Courtney Stodden in past tweets.

"I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed," she said on Today. "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Teigen is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated and for hosting the TV series Lip Sync Battle. She is married to singer-songwriter John Legend.

