The editorials that I’ve written lately have focused on my experience with mental illness… my perception and my daily life. What I haven’t focused on is the struggle my husband has to endure living with those issues. One thing I didn’t tell you is that my husband is a crack addict in recovery. He’s been sober since the day we met and that makes me so proud. My editorials haven’t covered addiction… and they should have. You see… not only is my husband an addict, he also suffers from depression. He’s the sober one… the one who kicked his habit without looking back. It amazes me how he tackles the urges without breaking. The urges don’t happen very often… mainly during extremely stressful times. Hearing him tell his story is eye-opening.

5 DAYS AGO