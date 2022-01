The default rate on leveraged loans in 2021 — not unlike the number of Chapter 11 filings — plunged deeper and deeper as the year went on. Fitch Rating said its Market Concern Loans fell to $172.9 billion, down 33% from its peak in April 2020. That amount has fallen for 19 months straight, Fitch said. The rating firm said on Dec. 17 it expected several issuers on that list to refinance existing term loans in the next few months, which will drive the total lower.

