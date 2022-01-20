ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Blue Cruise and GM Super Cruise lauded in Consumer Reports’ driver monitoring rankings

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent announcement, Consumer Reports stated that it has decided to reward carmakers whose driver-assist systems encourage safe driving behaviors. With this in mind, the CR 2022 autos Top Picks, which would be announced on February 17, would reflect scoring changes based on how vehicles’ driver monitoring systems perform in...

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

GM CarBravo Announced As Upcoming Ford Blue Advantage Rival

Ford Blue Advantage launched early last year as an all-new used vehicle sales platform designed to help dealers better compete against competitors like CarMax by offering many of the same benefits, including guaranteed pricing, home delivery, and a vehicle return policy. The new platform immediately proved to be incredibly helpful for Ford dealers struggling to obtain new vehicle inventory because of the global semiconductor chip shortage. Now, Ford’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has announced its own Blue Advantage rival of sorts, which is called CarBravo.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Lucid Air Dream Edition gets an in-depth review and speedy test drive at the hands of Jay Leno

Automotive enthusiast Jay Leno is one of the most knowledgeable celebrities in the world when it comes to cars. In recent years, Leno has gotten his hands on some of the best and most exciting vehicles to enter the electric sector, including the Tesla Cybertruck. Despite Leno’s close-knit friendship with Elon Musk, the former late-night TV show host does not show bias when displaying his thirst for the newest and most advanced electric powertrains in the world. Recently, Leno got his hands on the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Following discussions with Senior VP of Design Derek Jenkins and company CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson, Leno was impressed with what Lucid brought to the table with its first vehicle offering.
CELEBRITIES
Consumer Reports.org

Driver Monitoring Systems by Ford and GM Are Only Ones to Earn Points in CR's Tests

As car companies offer more features that automate critical driving functions, Consumer Reports has decided to evaluate whether new vehicles also have driver monitoring systems that do a good job of encouraging safe driving. These systems use computers and onboard cameras to determine whether a driver is looking toward the road while the vehicle automates some steering, braking, and acceleration functions. If not, the system will sound an alert, and potentially restrict the use of automation.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fisher
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Fremont Factory was the most productive auto factory in the U.S. in 2021

New data from Bloomberg states that Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Northern California was the most-productive automotive plant in the U.S., outpacing 70 other plants in the country. Last year, Tesla’s Fremont Factory averaged a weekly production pace of 8,550 vehicles. That’s about 1,221 cars per day, 51 cars per...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

IIHS to rate Autopilot, Super Cruise and other partial automation tech

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety just revealed another test it will be performing on new cars as part of its battery of safety tests. It’s a ratings program meant to evaluate vehicles with partial automation to determine how safe they are when in use. As with their crash tests, the IIHS will designate ratings of Good, Acceptable, Marginal and Poor.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 342: Hands On—and Hands Off—With Ford Blue Cruise

Main theme: We rented a Mustang Mach-E GT from Ford and got to try out the Blue Cruise active driving assistance system for the first time. We explain how it works, discuss how it stacks up against Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise, and talk about how it makes sure drivers keep their eyes on the road. You also can read more in our review of the system.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Explorer Should Be Avoided, Says Consumer Reports

Last year, the 2021 Ford Explorer landed on Consumer Reports‘ list of vehicles to avoid and now, the 2022 model hasn’t fared much better. Alas, the 2022 Ford Explorer has suffered the same fate as its 2021 model year predecessor, with CR continuing to feel that the three-row crossover will continue to disappoint owners when it comes to overall reliability and ownership experience, earning its placement on the publication’s most recent list of two- and three-row SUVs to avoid.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Ford Blue Cruise#Super Cruise#Eyesight#Driverfocus#V11#Autopilot
Axios

Consumer Reports: GM, Ford are safest when it comes to automation

Consumer Reports tested the driver monitoring systems in today's cars and "uncovered some serious flaws," finding that most "don’t do enough to encourage safe driving." Only GM and Ford are getting it right, according to CR, which comes out with its annual car rankings on. Feb. 17 — and will, for the first time this year, factor in these particular safety features.
CARS
teslarati.com

GM’s Chevy Bolt plant gets $1.3 billion tax rebate to ramp EV production

Orion Township approved General Motors’ (GM) request for a tax rebate on its proposed $1.3 billion investment to expand the Orion Assembly Plant, the facility that makes the Chevy Bolt. The Orion Assembly Plant will also produce GM’s other electric vehicles. GM plans to introduce 30 new electric...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla worker collapses and dies at Fremont factory on powertrain line

An employee at Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Northern California collapsed and died while working on a powertrain line on Wednesday morning. Tesla notified California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office of the death, according to spokesperson Peter Melton. The story was initially reported by KTVU, a Fox affiliate station in Northern California.
FREMONT, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla unlikely to offer five or seven-seat Model X Plaid seating configurations again

Tesla is unlikely to offer the five or seven-seat configurations again for the Model X Plaid, sources said. In early January, Tesla officially removed the five and seven-seat configurations for the Model X Plaid. However, it was unknown whether this move was a permanent one. In fact, many Model X Plaid reservation holders with five or seven-seat configurations on their orders have indicated that they have not received any communication from the automaker to revise their orders.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

LG Innotek and Samsung are bidding for Tesla camera module orders: report

Recent reports from South Korean media outlets have suggested that companies like LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are currently competing for a supply contract for Tesla cameras. Citing industry sources, Korean tech publication TheElec noted that the aspiring companies are currently participating in a bidding program for Tesla’s camera modules.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s importance lies in global auto market, not just EVs following record year: Jefferies

Tesla’s importance as an automotive company is undoubtedly one of the most crucial in the storied history of car manufacturing. While Tesla’s influence undoubtedly shifted many legacy car companies to consider electrification as a potential outlet for growth and evolution, Jefferies analyst Phillippe Houchois says that now the electric automaker deserves to be in the conversation of “cars,” and not just electric ones.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla Model X Plaid proves quicker than claimed after real-world 0-60 mph test

The Tesla Model X Plaid may not usually receive as much attention as its sibling, the Model S Plaid, but the six-seat all-electric SUV is nothing to scoff at. With 1,020 horsepower and three electric motors, Tesla claims that the vehicle could go from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. That’s enough to give some supercars a run for their money.
CARS
SlashGear

Mercedes sees Luminar eyes in its self-driving cars

Mercedes-Benz has taken a major step forward in its efforts to produce self-driving cars, partnering with Luminar to include the latter’s Iris lidar technology in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The partnership will give the company a significant technological advantage over some of its rivals while helping it build on the success it has already enjoyed in the self-driving market.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy