Become the finger wizard you've always wanted to be. Gestures have been a mainstay of our smartphone experience since the advent of multi-touch displays. We no longer think before pinching and zooming when viewing photos, nor do we stop and consider why we’re pulling down to refresh Twitter. We expect specific things to happen when we interact with the content on our screens in a specific way. But there’s more to Android gestures than just the basic ones. Our ecosystem is filled with sometimes obvious, sometimes hidden, interactions, and we’re here to explore some of the coolest ones.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO