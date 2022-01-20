ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT: Shocking return to NXT

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
In recent months, several WWE Superstars have been absent from the company's TV screens, some for personal needs, some for being unfortunately fired from the WWE and some because for the moment they did not have any kind of plan ready by the management towards him. . Among the...

Comments / 1

stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Ordered To Cut Their Hair

Throughout the course of a wrestler’s career they could change their appearance multiple times to keep things fresh, and now WWE Superstar Javier Bernal is sporting a new look. Bernal will make his in-ring debut on 205 Live tonight when he faces off against Draco Anthony, and he recently...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: AEW Star Reveals Horrible Looking Injury Before Dynamite Match

That might explain a few things. Wrestlers are some of the tougher athletes that you will find in the world today. They are out there almost every single night and trying to entertain the fans, which is a lot harder than it seems. The wrestlers have to work through all kinds of injuries, some of which are a lot more serious than others. This time though, there was an issue before the match that you didn’t see.
WWE
CBS Sports

Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman, is 'working on the tolls of eight years' as a WWE superstar

Adam Scherr is enjoying some breathing room after eight years as Braun Strowman under the WWE umbrella. Scherr officially joined WWE in 2013 and made his main roster debut in 2015. Within six years of officially being a WWE superstar, Strowman captured the WWE universal, intercontinental and tag team championships, plus a Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Gives Update On His WWE Royal Rumble Match Status

Randy Orton will be making his 18th appearance at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event, although it’s unclear as of this writing whether he will be involved in the match itself. Regardless of his status being undetermined, the Apex Predator told FOX2 Now that he expects to be...
WWE
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Saurav Gurjar
Person
Jinder Mahal
Fightful

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Invites Bray Wyatt To Tag With Him At Indie Event

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) has invited his former Wyatt Family stablemate Windham (Bray Wyatt) to tag with him at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest XXVI event. As noted earlier, Strowman and Erick RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) will reunite in a tag team match against nZo and WWE Hall of...
WWE
#Combat#The Indus Sher#Indian#Nxt#Asian#Indus
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Special Tribute Takes Place After AEW Dynamite

I’d think he has earned it. There are certain wrestlers who do not seem to age no matter how long they have been around. It can make for some amazing moments when they continue to hang in there year after year. That is the case with a few modern legends and another of them turned back the clock again earlier this week. It was good enough for a rather nice treat.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Name-Drops Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Charlotte Flair's future

We've seen something extraordinary lately in WWE, which is the opening of the forbidden door when the company announced that current Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Rightly it was also possible to notice, given that she herself told us clearly in the episode,...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE finally buys the rights to Brock Lesnar's name

In recent years, Brock Lesnar has bullied himself back into the WWE rings, after years of absenteeism from the McMahon family square, with his last match before returning in 2012 to Monday Night Raw, which was eight years earlier. at Wrestlemania XX, where he finished his then stint alongside Bill...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool On Undertaker Dropping Kayfabe, Becoming “Normal”

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion will be one of 30-women in the match, and McCool feels physically and mentally good heading in. “You know, there’s nothing like a little three-week fight camp...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre WWE Return And Rehab Updates

Drew McIntyre is reportedly looking to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 38. As we’ve noted, McIntyre was written out of the storylines at WWE Day 1 on January 1 after defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. After the match, Moss and Happy Baron Corbin attacked McIntyre and WWE later announced that he suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions in the attack. It was then reported that the beatdown angle was done because McIntyre has been dealing with legitimate neck issues for several weeks. He needed to undergo medical testing on his neck, which is why WWE wrote him out of the storylines as a way to be proactive about the situation. McIntyre, sporting a neck brace, was then seen in Pittsburgh earlier this month to undergo tests with Dr. Joseph Maroon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Royal Rumble: Two Surprise Entrants Possibly Spoiled

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is just six days away and as of right now the Men's Royal Rumble match has 15 of its 30 competitors confirmed. While the Women's Rumble will heavily rely on the returns of legends, there's no big hook for this year's Men's Rumble beyond the involvement of Johnny Knoxville. However, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson both current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former NXT UK Champion Walter (now going by Gunther) will be in St. Louis this coming Saturday. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not either man will compete in the Rumble, though having stars from NXT compete in the 30-man match has become common in recent years.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page Comments On Possibly Entering WWE Royal Rumble

Leading into AEW’s Rampage live taping in Washington, DC on January 21, 2022, AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, joined Good Morning Washington via video call. Host, Britt Waters, who attended the first AEW Dynamite in DC, asked Hangman who his dream opponent would be to defend his AEW World Championship against.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bully Ray Says Jon Moxley Should Have Apologized To Fans, Renee Paquette And Paige React

A few months ago Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be stepping away from AEW so he could enter an alcohol treatment program, and the former AEW World Champion made his return during this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley cut a passionate promo, and fans on social media couldn’t stop commenting on how healthy he looked, but at least one WWE Hall of Famer thinks something was missing from the promo.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Segment And New Match Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will be on tonight’s SmackDown to acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as Universal Champion. WWE previously announced that...
WWE
