ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Blair criticises ‘attacks’ on BBC amid licence fee debate

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzuW8_0dqwFxlU00

Sir Tony Blair has said it would be a “big mistake” for the Government to “jeopardise” the future of the BBC amid debate over the licence fee.

The former prime minister, 68, defended the broadcaster and described it as an “internationally renowned institution” and a positive force for the country.

However, he refused to speculate about how the BBC could be funded in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DX6lr_0dqwFxlU00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Sunday the next announcement about the fee “will be the last” – indicating a different funding model could be introduced from 2028.

And on Monday she announced the licence fee is to be frozen at £159 for two years, until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

Sir Tony told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “When you are in a position of political leadership there are some times you like the BBC and some times you don’t.

“But I think the BBC is a great institution. It’s an internationally renowned institution.

“It does the country a lot of good, a lot of people listen to it all around the world and I think it would be a big mistake if we jeopardise it.

“Now what that means for future funding, I’ll let other people who are more expert in it than me determine.

“But I don’t like the attacks on it, I don’t think they are right and I don’t think they’re sensible for the future of the country.”

Ms Dorries’ announcement drew the ire of opposition politicians and staff at the BBC, with Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell describing it as “cultural vandalism” and presenters Richard Bacon and Dan Walker criticising the comments.

Scotland’s Culture Secretary Angus Robertson also hit out at the UK Government for what he described as an “ideologically driven” attack on the BBC.

“We need to be concerned about threats to the BBC and Channel 4 at the present time,” he told Holyrood’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee on Thursday.

A number of alternatives to the licence fee have been floated, including an opt-in subscription service similar to that used by streaming giants such as Netflix, the introduction of advertising, or a broadband levy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BBC bosses pledge to ‘make strong case’ to Government amid axing of licence fee

BBC bosses have pledged to “continue to make a strong case to the Government for investing” in the corporation after the licence fee came under fire. In a message sent to staff, director-general Tim Davie and chairman Richard Sharp said they “welcomed” debate and “look forward to engaging in a discussion about public service broadcasting in the UK and how best to fund it”.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government accused of attacking BBC to stop PM becoming ‘dead meat’ as licence fee frozen

The government has been accused of launching an attack on the BBC to distract from the partygate scandal and stop Boris Johnson becoming “dead meat”.Culture minister Nadine Dorries told the Commons on Monday that the BBC’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, and confirmed that the “long-term” future of the current licence fee model was in doubt.Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the announcement – reportedly part of Downing Street’s ‘Operation Red Meat’ moves to please Conservative supporters – was designed “to stop the prime minister becoming dead meat.”The Labour frontbencher accused Tory ministers of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Robertson
Person
Lucy Powell
Person
Tony Blair
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

What alternatives are there to the BBC licence fee?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has indicated the licence fee will be axed from 2028.Ms Dorries said the time had come to “discuss and debate new ways of funding” the BBC but has not detailed the Government’s preferred alternative.The annual payment usually changes on April 1 each year will be kept below inflation at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.– What is the licence fee?Any household watching or recording TV programmes at the same time they are being broadcast must have a television licence.This applies to all forms of transmission including using the iPlayer on smart television, laptops and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Licence#Uk#Bbc Radio 4#Labour#Culture#Channel 4#Holyrood S Constitution#External Affairs
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
Indy100

Amazing star-studded BBC advert resurfaces amid licence fee row

An old BBC advert has gone viral after the culture secretary’s announcement that “this licence fee announcement will be the last” amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.The 1986 advert, which has now been viewed over two million times, is a parody of the “what have the Romans ever done for us?” sketch from Monty Python.Monty Python star John Cleese features in the star-studded advert, where he’s reminded of the vast...
MUSIC
The Independent

BBC brands licence fee freeze ‘disappointing’ as Dorries faces criticism

The BBC has criticised the Government’s two-year freeze of the licence fee, arguing it will lead to “tougher choices” that will impact on viewers.Bosses at the corporation branded the move “disappointing” on Monday as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries even came under criticism from her own side while arguing it was necessary to tackle the rising cost of living.As she also confirmed a review of the licence fee’s existence in the future, Labour accused the Cabinet minister of trying to distract from Boris Johnson’s woes while waging a “vendetta” against the BBC.Statement on the Licence Fee settlement from Richard Sharp, BBC...
ECONOMY
BBC

BBC licence fee: Welsh channel S4C to get extra £7.5m

Welsh-language TV channel S4C will get an extra £7.5m per year from April, the UK culture secretary has said. The cash will come from the BBC licence fee, which is being frozen at £159 per household until 2024. Nadine Dorries said the money, aimed at boosting their digital...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

Nadine Dorries: BBC licence fee announcement will be the last

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the next announcement about the BBC licence fee will be the last - and it was time to discuss new ways to fund and sell "great British content". She said "the days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on...
U.K.
Music Week

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries: BBC licence fee to be axed in 2027

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has announced that the licence fee will be frozen for two years and will ultimately be replaced by new funding methods. The government is set to announce that the cost of an annual licence for BBC TV and iPlayer will remain at £159 until 2024, followed by small increases until the end of the current Royal Charter in 2027. It comes after lengthy negotiations between the BBC and the government over a future settlement.
U.K.
ntvhoustonnews.com

UK to freeze BBC funding, consider future of licence fee

Britain said on Monday (January 17) it would freeze funding for the BBC for two years and begin a debate on whether a universal licence fee should continue in the modern television age, drawing opposition complaints of “cultural vandalism”. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told the parliament that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Partygate offers a ‘turning point’ for Labour, says Tony Blair

There’s a gaping hole in British politics, says Tony Blair. And, fresh from being handed a knighthood, he’s keen to fill it. Fifteen years since leaving No 10, the former prime minister has a fresh fire in his belly about frontline British politics – and is looking to the next election.To do so, he’s looking to wield his influence on his former party and beyond.But as Westminster and Fleet Street follow each twist and turn of the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, it is not the moral vacuum he wants to address, but the dearth of...
POLITICS
NME

Licence fee freeze to cost BBC £285million, says director general

BBC director general Tim Davie has said that the freezing of TV licence fees will cost the broadcaster £285million. Davie said the new settlement, set to stop the cost of licence fees increasing for the next two years, “will affect our frontline output” and prompt cuts across services and content.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Richard Madeley criticised for ‘laughable’ comments on BBC licence fee

Richard Madeley has been criticised for supporting the idea to scrap the BBC licence fee.Since the Conservative government announced tentative plans to get rid of the licence fee by 2028, a number of the broadcaster’s biggest stars, such as Gary Lineker, have spoken out in support of the BBC.But Richard Madeley, who co-hosts ITV’s Good Morning Britain, has expressed support for having the choice of whether to pay for the licence fee or not.In a debate with his co-host Susanna Reid, Madeley said: “We live in a culture of choice and we pay for our choices.”He then compared the...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy