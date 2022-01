OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Drug overdoses are now being blamed for two deaths in Eyota. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 500 block of Canyon Lane NW around 1 am on January 15 about three males who were unresponsive in a garage. Deputies arrived to find Brandon Joseph Mueller dead at the scene. A second man, Anthony George Holzer, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The third man was taken to the hospital and later released to recover at home.

