What makes Sam uncomfortable? / The world is short-staffed / How Kraft is kicking up Mac N Cheese

Why is that cheese pull in your halved bacon egg and cheese so perfect? Because the cheese isn't real. If you couldn't already tell from their fluorescent colors, Kraft American cheese and Velveeta aren't really cheese in the truest sense of the word. A more accurate description would be something like cheese products, or cheese foods—they're actually mixtures of old cheese bits blended smooth by emulsifiers, then processed to be melty. In a video produced by Tech Insider, research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (and author of The Science of Cheese) Michael Tunick describes that J.L. Kraft was simply trying to get rid of some of his older cheeses, and thought it best to just melt all the unusable pieces together with some other stuff, inventing American cheese singles.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO