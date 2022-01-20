ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes Sam uncomfortable? / The world is short-staffed / How Kraft is kicking up Mac N Cheese

By Murphy, Sam & Jody
Cover picture for the articleSam’s girlfriend Tanya is asking him to do something that makes...

Parents Magazine

What Are Kraft Singles and Velveeta Really Made Of?

Why is that cheese pull in your halved bacon egg and cheese so perfect? Because the cheese isn't real. If you couldn't already tell from their fluorescent colors, Kraft American cheese and Velveeta aren't really cheese in the truest sense of the word. A more accurate description would be something like cheese products, or cheese foods—they're actually mixtures of old cheese bits blended smooth by emulsifiers, then processed to be melty. In a video produced by Tech Insider, research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (and author of The Science of Cheese) Michael Tunick describes that J.L. Kraft was simply trying to get rid of some of his older cheeses, and thought it best to just melt all the unusable pieces together with some other stuff, inventing American cheese singles.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac N Cheese#Food Drink
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Amy’s Kitchen Mac And Cheese Recalled For Mislabeling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A brand of mac and cheese is under recall due to a mislabeling problem. Amy’s Kitchen is recalling thousands of cases of “Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze.”. The company says those boxes could contain milk, but it’s not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
illinoisnewsnow.com

Italian Couscous Salad

2 packages (4.7 ounces EACH) Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil Couscous (I use one made by Near East) 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas (also called Garbanzo beans), drained. 5 ounces Mozzarella Cheese (I use Bocconcini), chopped into bite-sized pieces. 1 large green bell pepper, coarsely chopped. 5 ounces black olives,...
RECIPES
MIX 107.9

Starbucks Releases New Energy Drink

Starbucks is expanding on its caffeination reach with a brand new energy drink! The drink is called Baya Energy, this will be the coffee giant’s first foray into making official energy drinks. The drink will come in three fruit flavors: Raspberry Lime, Mango Guava, and Pineapple Passionfruit. The drinks are said to be “crafted from […]
DRINKS
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Times News

Fire co. benefits from mac and cheese, wine

A local winery has created tasty pairings of wines and a variety of mac and cheese flavors for an event in support of their fire company. The Galen Glen Vineyard and Winery concluded their ninth annual event this weekend in support of the West Penn Fire Company. The “Mac N...
DRINKS
KHON2

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

