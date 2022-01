"Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband" by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn (Pamela Dorman Books) Yinka Oladeji is a 30-year-old, Oxford-educated, British Nigerian woman with a good job, living in London who happens to be single. Her accomplishments should carry weight within her family but unfortunately, the fact that she's not married is a big source of worry and tension for her elders. The novel opens with Yinka attending her sister's baby shower when both her mother and aunt lead a group prayer to find Yinka a "huzband" -- slang for "a nonexistent man in a nonexistent marriage whose whereabouts is often asked."

