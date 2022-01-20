EEX energy exchange attracts higher volumes in 2021

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European energy exchange EEX had higher trading volumes across its electricity, gas, carbon and freight contracts last year, it said on Thursday, benefiting from its global expansion. EEX, which is part of Deutsche Boerse, had a 5% rise in global power volumes year-on-year to 7,405 terawatt hours (TWh), equivalent to 13 times Germany's power consumption as recorded by the utility industry last year. Gas volumes in North America more than tripled in 2021 and in Japanese cleared power futures volumes, the exchange has an 87% market share. "In this dynamic market environment, we have continued to deliver a stable market infrastructure as well as reliable clearing operations to our trading community, while building secure, successful and sustainable markets worldwide," Peter Reitz, chief executive of the Leipzig-based group, said. European power futures decreased by 4% to 4,568 TWh as notable losses in Italy, France, the Netherlands and eastern European countries outweighed gains elsewhere. Group gas trading was up 30% at 3,142 TWh. EEX Group connects 800 trading members. Below is a selection of trading volumes, allowing for rounding errors. EEX 2021 2020 Yr-Yr change European spot 629.5 TWh 621.6 TWh + 1% power * European Power 4,568 TWh 4,736 TWh - 4% Futures Japan Power 6.6 TWh 0.6 TWh +1,030% Futures** U.S. Power 2,202 TWh 1,719 TWh + 28% Futures POWER GLOBAL 7,406 TWh 7,077 TWh + 5% TOTAL Spot Europe Gas 1,847 TWh 1,411 TWh + 31% European Gas 1,186 TWh 967.8 TWh + 23% Futures U.S. Gas Futures* 108.8 TWh 34.1 TWh + 219% GAS TOTAL 3,142.1 TWh 2,412.4 TWh + 30% EU environmental 1.66 bln T 1.32 bln T + 26% products U.S. 248,944 110,471 + 125% Environmentals (lots) EEX Group Freight 1,009,017 789,921 + 28% (lots) * includes EPEX SPOT, SEEPEX & PXE joint volumes ** launched in May 2020 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Merriman)