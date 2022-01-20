ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin native to perform National Anthem at Packers game

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Grace Weber, a singer from Wauwatosa, announced Wednesday that she will be performing the National Anthem during Saturday's Packers game.

Weber currently lives in Los Angeles, according to her Twitter page, but is originally from Wisconsin.

She called the opportunity a "dream come true" and said she is so excited for the performance.

The Packers are scheduled to take on the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round at at Lambeau Field Saturday.

