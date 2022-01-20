ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

By MIKE STOBBE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4SG6_0dqwF15x00
Virus Outbreak CDC FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. One year into Walensky’s tenure as director, her bid to make the CDC more agile is being challenged by political pressures, vocal scientists and the changing virus itself. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top U.S. public health agency has been criticized as too slow to collect and act on new information.

Now, increasingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also being criticized for moving too fast.

One year into Dr. Rochelle Walensky's tenure as director, her bid to make the CDC more agile is being challenged by political pressures, vocal scientists and the changing virus itself. In its haste, some experts say, the agency has repeatedly stumbled — moving too quickly, before the science was clear, and then failing to communicate clearly with local health officials and the public.

“I think they are absolutely trying to be more nimble — and that’s a good thing. I don’t criticize that,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. “I criticize the fact that when you’re doing this quickly, in an evolving environment, you can’t just put it out there and think that people understand it.”

Walensky has said that she came to the CDC thinking about ways to speed data collection and reporting. She once told The Associated Press that she didn't want the agency to spend months gathering data that gets published after it's useful. "Like, no one will care,” she said.

Speaking to the AP last week, she said she was proud of what the agency had accomplished in the past year. Her examples included a torrent of CDC scientific reports, rapid identification of concerning vaccine side effects and quick research into new variants.

Among her particular points of pride: Last spring, the CDC was quick to investigate and report on rare but concerning side effects in some vaccine recipients, including an unusual blood clot in young women who had received Johnson & Johnson shots. The identification of about 15 cases — out of more than 8 million people who had gotten the vaccine — led the government to pause the dispensing of J&J shots for 11 days.

“Everyone has said that during a pandemic, CDC has to move faster,” she said. “I think we really did that.”

Her efforts, though, have sometimes gone awry:

— The agency's decision late last month to shorten isolation and quarantine caught many by surprise. Public confusion included questions such as whether the guidance applied to children and why people didn't need to test negative before going back to their jobs.

— The CDC briefly overstated the omicron variant's penetration in the U.S. In mid-December, the agency estimated 73% of the previous week's coronavirus infections were due to omicron. A week later, the CDC shaved it to 23%, based on additional data. (The CDC turned out to be a week early: Omicron now reigns.)

— Last spring, Walensky said fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in many settings, only to reverse course as the then-new delta variant spread.

Walensky has many defenders. They say that in most cases, core decisions made sense at the time they were made. The real problem, they say, was with how they were rolled out and communicated.

'WE NEED TO DO AN OVERHAUL'

The CDC has long been considered the crown jewel of U.S. public health, with great minds working to investigate illness and coordinate national efforts to prevent it. But it also has been repeatedly criticized as timid and slow in a crisis.

Much of the problem has been lack of funding and governmental authority, said Shelley Hearne, a John Hopkins University professor of health policy and management. She noted, for example, that the CDC can't require doctors or states to report disease case counts or other vital information.

Walensky is not going to change that, Hearne said.

“If the pandemic has shown anything, it's that we need to do an overhaul of how we protect our health," she said.

Compounding the problem is pressure on the CDC from both Republican and Democratic administrations to speak in harmony with the White House. That's not new, but there is now more second-guessing by other scientists and public health experts on social media.

And then there's the general fracturing of the nation.

Some politicians and others have repeatedly undermined the CDC's message, said Benjamin, of the American Public Health Association. CDC directors "didn't have this kind of mischief going on in the past," he said.

TOO SLOW

Early in 2020, the CDC was slow to send out test kits to help state labs identify the earliest coronavirus infections. The agency's kits had a design flaw and were contaminated.

CDC officials were initially focused on the risk of infections spreading from China and were slow to understand how much coronavirus was coming from Europe.

The agency also was criticized for being too slow to recommend people wear masks, to recognize that the virus can spread through the air and to ramp up systematic testing to detect new variants.

In 2020, the Trump administration was accused of political interference for working to control CDC messaging that might contradict the White House's portrayal of how the crisis was unfolding.

Walensky, an infectious-disease specialist known for her communications skills, vowed to restore public trust under President Joe Biden.

This week marks Walensky's anniversary as CDC director, and the agency is still criticized as slow at times.

For example, the CDC last week updated its website to acknowledge N95 masks are more protective than other types and the better choice for most people — something that has long been obvious to scientists.

“So why has its guidance come out late time & time again?” Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University public health law expert, asked on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Biden defended the CDC, saying: “The messages, to the extent they’ve been confusing — it’s because the scientists, they’re learning more.”

TOO FAST

Public health experts note the fast-changing pandemic has forced the CDC to reverse decisions that made sense at one point but later became problematic.

One example: For much of the pandemic, the CDC had advised Americans to wear masks when near others. But last spring, Walensky changed the guidance, saying fully vaccinated people could stop covering up in most settings.

Walensky said the decision was driven by rising vaccination numbers and declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Her call was characterized as a sensible incentive to get more people vaccinated.

"If we had not followed the science (at the time), and said masks need to stay on, I think we would have lost credibility," she said last week.

Still, the change surprised senior administration officials and some medical experts, who called it premature.

Within weeks, the delta variant triggered a new virus wave. A Massachusetts outbreak in July demonstrated the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, so Walensky recommended the vaccinated return to wearing masks in places where delta was fueling infections.

“We saw data on a Friday from Barnstable County,” she said. “We had new guidance out on (the following) Tuesday.”

Even public health leaders who voice strong support for Walensky have lamented how some CDC recommendations are communicated — without background briefings or documents that fully detail the scientific evidence.

In some instances, local health officials have learned about guidance changes through news reports, and then struggled to incorporate them, said Adriane Casalotti of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

The CDC has become cautious about briefing others beforehand because such information has repeatedly been leaked to the media, said one agency official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

But that has created another kind of problem.

Last month, the agency cut the recommended isolation period for Americans with the coronavirus from 10 to five days, provided they have no symptoms. With no warning of the change, states scrambled for additional detail.

“We had a one-page media release” and a lot of unanswered questions, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, explaining why the state delayed adopting the CDC recommendations.

Walensky acknowledged the recommendations were rushed, but insisted it was for good reason.

The agency had already decided the change was warranted, given research showing infectiousness was reduced after five days, she said. But Walensky felt she had to react to mounting reports that health care facilities and other businesses were struggling to maintain staffing amid omicron's surge.

With forecasts that infections were going to explode, “we needed to act quickly, given what we were about to face,” she said.

Some observers say the CDC is in a can’t-win situation: It is criticized when it waits for medical evidence to accumulate, and criticized when it acts quickly on scant data.

Hearne sympathizes.

“No one is used to watching a learning curve like this,” she said. “This isn’t normal.”

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Disabled Americans Feel Abandoned by CDC. Now, CDC Is Desperate to Make Amends

On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Good Morning America, and made a statement that pissed off large swaths of the country: “The overwhelming number of [Covid] deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” Walensky said. “It’s really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.” Immediately, people with disabilities and comorbidities were furious. By Monday, the CDC knew they had a problem.  According to an email shared exclusively with Rolling Stone, the CDC has tasked Karen Remley, Director for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in ‘constant crisis’ throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in “constant crisis” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Scientific Reports#The Associated Press#Ap#Johnson Johnson#Paus
seatrade-cruise.com

Conditional sail order not likely to be renewed: CDC director

'The conditional sail order and the fact the industry has stepped up and is now interested in doing and exceeding the compliance with the sail order without the order even necessarily needing to be in place is a real testimony to how well that has worked and how we've worked collaboratively with the industry,' Walensky said during testimony Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
Axios

CDC director: Difficult to issue guidances with an "ever-evolving" virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director defended the agency's latest isolation guidance on Sunday, saying it is "hard" to provide updated recommendations with an "ever-evolving variant." Why it matters: Rochelle Walensky's remarks on "Fox News Sunday" come after the CDC's latest guidance, which shortened the quarantine period for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

CDC Director: Cruise Industry Has Stepped Up

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the cruise industry had stepped up. "I think the Conditional Sail Order and the fact the industry has stepped up and is now interested in exceeding the compliance with the Sail Order without the order necessarily being in place is a real testimonial to how well that has worked." she said, noting the CDC had worked collaboratively with the industry.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Parsons Sun

CDC director: 75% of COVID deaths among vaccinated had four comorbidities

(The Center Square) – Ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandates expected as early as this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is under increased scrutiny after recent comments about COVID-19 deaths. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky fell into controversy after a clip of her appearance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

CDC Director Vows to Improve COVID Messaging

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The CDC has struggled with clear messaging and COVID-19 guidance during the pandemic, and the agency will aim to do better, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, told The Wall Street Journal. The pandemic threw...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbangor.com

Maine CDC director briefs lawmakers on pandemic

AUGUSTA — Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed lawmakers Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting took place online with members of the legislature’s Health and Human Services committee. Topics addressed by Shah included expanded testing, vaccinations, and the Omicron variant. Shah...
MAINE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
114K+
Followers
85K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy