Pennsylvania State

WATCH LIVE: Governor Tom Wolf To Highlight Pennsylvania’s Fiscal Strength And Bright Future

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will speak Thursday morning on his administration’s effort to improve the state’s economy and fiscal standing. The governor said the Wolf Administration has “laid the groundwork” for the state’s future.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What : Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will speak on his administration’s economic efforts.
  • When : Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
  • Time : 11 a.m.
  • Online stream : Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Dennis Mulliner
4d ago

Hope he's really happy with the financial state of Pennsylvania. The Chicomms own Shop Vac Corp. that's why I will never buy anything from Shop Vac Corporation.

