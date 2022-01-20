ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Divisional playoff preview: How the Chiefs can beat the Bills

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z1jr_0dqwElNn00

Now we have the game that many are calling the de facto AFC championship game.

And with good reason.

After all, on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Buffalo Bills, it will not only be a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, but also a matchup between two of the more impressive teams on the AFC side of the ledger.

The Bills enter Sunday as the top team in DVOA over at Football Outsiders, while the Chiefs sit in sixth position. Those are the two highest-remaining teams left in the conference, well ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (18th) and the Tennessee Titans (20th).

While those teams will meet on Saturday, the winner will take on the winner of this game, which is a rematch of a contest from back in Week 5, which saw the Bills win going away, by a final score of 38-20.

What happens in the rematch? Do the Bills exact revenge for the loss in last year’s AFC championship game, or do Stefon Diggs and company have to endure another playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium?

Here is how the Chiefs can beat the Bills.

Keep your eyes on Josh Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1kn9_0dqwElNn00
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We start this matchup with where we started in the wild-card game between the New England Patriots and the Bills.

The Chiefs have to worry about Josh Allen, the runner, when the Kansas City defense is on the field.

This should not be a surprise. When these teams met back in October, Allen was Buffalo’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Brian Daboll got his legs involved early in the game, as the quarterback had three carries for 42 yards and a touchdown on the Bills’ opening possession of the game.

The first big run was this scamper around left end for 22 yards on a 3rd and 2 play:

There is nothing flashy or inventive about this play, as it is simply “19 Power” at its core, a design you see in most youth football playbooks. There is, of course, an added element to this, as the Bills have a bubble screen option built into the play to the trips formation on the right. But seeing the numbers on the edge, Allen keeps it himself for the gain of 22.

A few plays later, Allen would scramble for 11 yards on this second-down play, giving the Bills 1st and goal:

Here, the Chiefs try something that we will revisit in a second, as they overload the right side and then try and have a defender in place should Allen escape to the left. The QB still is able to turn this into a positive play, setting the Bills up for their first score of the game.

Which came on a from the quarterback himself:

The design here? Counter bash out of a two-“back” pony package. “Back” is in quotations there because the running back that Allen meets at the mesh point is actually slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. But on this design, Allen reads the defensive end on the left, in this case Mike Danna. If he chases the pullers, then Allen will hand the football off the McKenzie. But if he stays home to play the potential handoff, Allen will keep the ball, follow the pullers and get behind him.

Here, Danna stays home, Allen keeps, and a few yards later the Bills have the lead.

So, how can the Chiefs look to constrain what Allen can do with his legs? Mush rushes, where you look to keep him in the pocket, are one way. Spying him is certainly another. But another approach is to try and overload him from one side and “bait” him into escaping away from that overload look, only to have a defender there ready.

Ollie Connolly wrote about this for his great SubStack “The Read Optional,” drawing on a conversation with Chris Vasseur, who you can find on Twitter via his handle @CoachVass. As with many schematic evolutions you see on Sundays, the roots are laid down on the dusty fields of Friday nights, and the packed campus crowds of Saturday afternoons.

The idea? Force the quarterback to escape to where you want him, and have a player ready to spy him aggressively.

Connolly references Georgia, and their “Odd Mirror” package, where you overload the quarterback and then have the spy waiting for him. But instead of this being a passive approach — a “fail safe” as Connolly terms it — it is an active approach. Funnel the quarterback towards the spy, and then make the tackle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYTSK_0dqwElNn00

(That is from Connolly’s article).

Take this play, which Connolly included in his piece, from the Green Bay Packers against the Cleveland Browns:

Here, the Browns rush just three against Aaron Rodgers on this third down play, but they have two linebackers waiting to read out the play. One will take the back, the other will become the spy.

When the back moves to the left side of the offense, linebacker Sione Takitaki becomes responsible for him while Anthony Walker becomes the spy. Then, when Rodgers is forced to his right, Walker attacks — rather than playing him passively — and forces a throw that falls incomplete.

Perhaps that is what the Chiefs were trying to do on that first run linked above. You’ll notice that Danna appears to pop off the line of scrimmage after the Chiefs show an overload look to that side. He gets caught up trying to retreat, but had he bene kept clean, he might have been in position to stop Allen once he was flushed to that side.

However, there is always a catch. Look at Allen’s first big run against New England from Saturday night:

The Patriots bring all their pressure from the right side, perhaps looking to funnel him to the left. On that side of the field, Matthew Judon has dropped off the line and is sitting in the flat. Judon comes downhill to make the stop, after Allen is flushed in that direction, but the quarterback makes him miss in the open field.

This might be the approach the Chiefs look to take, or they might take a more traditional “spy” approach. That is the design they used on this play from Week 5, combined with a three-man rush:

Willie Gay Jr. serves as the spy, the three-rush does not get home, and the Bills have a huge gain.

This is a riddle the Chiefs need to figure out, if they have a shot at slowing down the Buffalo offense.

Stress Buffalo's linebackers and cornerbacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exigx_0dqwElNn00
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

We begin this line of analysis with a proposition.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are the best safety tandem in football.

Watching these two over the past few seasons, flustering quarterbacks like Tom Brady and others, the way they work together is beautiful to watch. From how they both play the position, to how well they spin at the snap, if you get a chance this off-season to study some safety play, watch how these two work in concert.

Take this 3rd and 5 play which goes for a Pick-Six from Hyde:

Now, the throw goes through Tyreek Hill’s hands, but the interception is not the critical point. Look at how the two safeties rotated at the snap, and how well Hyde broke on the concept. The Bills show two-deep before the play begins — and this was during that stretch of time where two-deep looks were kryptonite to the Chiefs’ offense — before spinning into Cover 1 as the play begins. Hyde rotates down, but is not passive when he sees the shallow route break across the field. He comes screaming downhill, and is in position to make the tackle if Hill secures the pass. The interception and touchdown is a bonus.

Or of course, there is Hyde’s interception against Mac Jones last week, which illustrates the ground he can cover:

For Patrick Mahomes and company, the approach should be to attack corners and linebackers in the passing game, not safeties. Work the boundaries in the passing game, even when attacking downfield. Take this design from their previous meeting:

If you are coming up with a script to attack two-high looks, particularly Cover 2 or Tampa 2, this is an ideal design. Both Hill and Demarcus Robinson release vertically from condensed alignments, which helps to initially draw the attention of Hyde and Poyer. Robinson aims for the retreating linebacker, before breaking to the outside. That all works to contain the safeties and the interior coverage, while Mecole Hardman — also from a condenses split — runs a vertical route bending outside and then deep. That gets into the blind spot of the Cover 2 cornerback, and the Chiefs connect on a big gain.

Another concept that stresses the outside, and has an answer for two-deep coverages, is this three-level design from late in their Week 5 meeting:

This play, which can be termed “Pout” or post/out in some systems, is a perfect design to attack Cover 4 (Quarters). The cornerback has to handle the vertical route while the linebacker has to widen to help against the out route, as the safety tries to rally to cover that from depth.

Then there is this connection, from Mahomes to Travis Kelce working against a linebacker in coverage:

Hyde and Poyer are among the game’s best at safety. With Tre’Davious White sidelined, with Kelce working underneath and Mahomes’ arm, the Chiefs have the ability to attack corners and linebackers, and Mahomes can attack along the boundaries, something that last week the Patriots were unable to do.

Test those areas of the field, and not the two safeties, and Mahomes can have success in the passing game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Sideline Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills just gave us arguably the most-incredible fourth quarter finish in NFL playoff history. There were multiple touchdowns, many of which were thought to be “game-winning” at the time, only for the opposing team to follow it up with a score of their own.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend goes wild after Chiefs’ epic win vs. Bills

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews probably had the wildest celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs forced the divisional round game to overtime after trailing 36-33 with just 13 seconds left. They carried the momentum to OT and never looked back, finishing off the Bills with a 42-36 win. Kansas City only had a nine percent chance to win the contest in the closing moments, so the fact that they were able to still send it to the extra period and win is nothing short of being a miracle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s savage reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ heroics vs. Bills

As they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he has a different philosophy. Well, sort of. The Chiefs escaped the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in an insane game that should be remembered for decades. With their hard-earned 42-36 overtime win, Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the crew moved on to their fourth straight AFC Championship Game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Demarcus Robinson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes had classy move after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show for fans in their Divisional Round overtime thriller on Sunday night, and the Kansas City Chiefs star had a great show of respect following his team’s victory. Allen threw what looked like the game-winning touchdown pass with 13 seconds left...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Titans#American Football#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#Football Outsiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New England Patriots#Playbooks
Buffalo News

Bills' Josh Allen applauds Patrick Mahomes' classy postgame gesture after playoff loss

Patrick Mahomes had every reason to join the raucous celebration with his teammates after the Kansas City Chiefs squashed the Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl dreams for the second consecutive year. Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What did Andy Reid say to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with 13 seconds remaining?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might have a new nickname after the divisional-round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. With 13 seconds remaining and a three-point Buffalo lead, Kansas City’s chances of tying the game up looked extraordinarily slim. Before Mahomes took the field at his own 25-yard line, Chiefs HC Andy Reid imparted some wisdom to his star quarterback.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined by NFL for pom-pom celebration vs. Steelers

The no-fun league is at it again, this time dishing out a fine for a celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will be fined nearly $13K for a celebration during last Sunday’s game. After scoring a touchdown against the Steelers, Hill ran to the sideline and swiped a pair of pom-poms from a Chiefs cheerleader before doing a little dance. No flags were thrown on the play, but the league clearly took the fun moment as taunting and sought to enforce the rule after the fact.
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy