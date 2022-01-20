Divisional playoff preview: How the Chiefs can beat the Bills

Now we have the game that many are calling the de facto AFC championship game.

And with good reason.

After all, on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Buffalo Bills, it will not only be a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, but also a matchup between two of the more impressive teams on the AFC side of the ledger.

The Bills enter Sunday as the top team in DVOA over at Football Outsiders, while the Chiefs sit in sixth position. Those are the two highest-remaining teams left in the conference, well ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (18th) and the Tennessee Titans (20th).

While those teams will meet on Saturday, the winner will take on the winner of this game, which is a rematch of a contest from back in Week 5, which saw the Bills win going away, by a final score of 38-20.

What happens in the rematch? Do the Bills exact revenge for the loss in last year’s AFC championship game, or do Stefon Diggs and company have to endure another playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium?

Here is how the Chiefs can beat the Bills.

Keep your eyes on Josh Allen.

We start this matchup with where we started in the wild-card game between the New England Patriots and the Bills.

The Chiefs have to worry about Josh Allen, the runner, when the Kansas City defense is on the field.

This should not be a surprise. When these teams met back in October, Allen was Buffalo’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Brian Daboll got his legs involved early in the game, as the quarterback had three carries for 42 yards and a touchdown on the Bills’ opening possession of the game.

The first big run was this scamper around left end for 22 yards on a 3rd and 2 play:

There is nothing flashy or inventive about this play, as it is simply “19 Power” at its core, a design you see in most youth football playbooks. There is, of course, an added element to this, as the Bills have a bubble screen option built into the play to the trips formation on the right. But seeing the numbers on the edge, Allen keeps it himself for the gain of 22.

A few plays later, Allen would scramble for 11 yards on this second-down play, giving the Bills 1st and goal:

Here, the Chiefs try something that we will revisit in a second, as they overload the right side and then try and have a defender in place should Allen escape to the left. The QB still is able to turn this into a positive play, setting the Bills up for their first score of the game.

Which came on a from the quarterback himself:

The design here? Counter bash out of a two-“back” pony package. “Back” is in quotations there because the running back that Allen meets at the mesh point is actually slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. But on this design, Allen reads the defensive end on the left, in this case Mike Danna. If he chases the pullers, then Allen will hand the football off the McKenzie. But if he stays home to play the potential handoff, Allen will keep the ball, follow the pullers and get behind him.

Here, Danna stays home, Allen keeps, and a few yards later the Bills have the lead.

So, how can the Chiefs look to constrain what Allen can do with his legs? Mush rushes, where you look to keep him in the pocket, are one way. Spying him is certainly another. But another approach is to try and overload him from one side and “bait” him into escaping away from that overload look, only to have a defender there ready.

Ollie Connolly wrote about this for his great SubStack “The Read Optional,” drawing on a conversation with Chris Vasseur, who you can find on Twitter via his handle @CoachVass. As with many schematic evolutions you see on Sundays, the roots are laid down on the dusty fields of Friday nights, and the packed campus crowds of Saturday afternoons.

The idea? Force the quarterback to escape to where you want him, and have a player ready to spy him aggressively.

Connolly references Georgia, and their “Odd Mirror” package, where you overload the quarterback and then have the spy waiting for him. But instead of this being a passive approach — a “fail safe” as Connolly terms it — it is an active approach. Funnel the quarterback towards the spy, and then make the tackle:

(That is from Connolly’s article).

Take this play, which Connolly included in his piece, from the Green Bay Packers against the Cleveland Browns:

Here, the Browns rush just three against Aaron Rodgers on this third down play, but they have two linebackers waiting to read out the play. One will take the back, the other will become the spy.

When the back moves to the left side of the offense, linebacker Sione Takitaki becomes responsible for him while Anthony Walker becomes the spy. Then, when Rodgers is forced to his right, Walker attacks — rather than playing him passively — and forces a throw that falls incomplete.

Perhaps that is what the Chiefs were trying to do on that first run linked above. You’ll notice that Danna appears to pop off the line of scrimmage after the Chiefs show an overload look to that side. He gets caught up trying to retreat, but had he bene kept clean, he might have been in position to stop Allen once he was flushed to that side.

However, there is always a catch. Look at Allen’s first big run against New England from Saturday night:

The Patriots bring all their pressure from the right side, perhaps looking to funnel him to the left. On that side of the field, Matthew Judon has dropped off the line and is sitting in the flat. Judon comes downhill to make the stop, after Allen is flushed in that direction, but the quarterback makes him miss in the open field.

This might be the approach the Chiefs look to take, or they might take a more traditional “spy” approach. That is the design they used on this play from Week 5, combined with a three-man rush:

Willie Gay Jr. serves as the spy, the three-rush does not get home, and the Bills have a huge gain.

This is a riddle the Chiefs need to figure out, if they have a shot at slowing down the Buffalo offense.

Stress Buffalo's linebackers and cornerbacks.

We begin this line of analysis with a proposition.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are the best safety tandem in football.

Watching these two over the past few seasons, flustering quarterbacks like Tom Brady and others, the way they work together is beautiful to watch. From how they both play the position, to how well they spin at the snap, if you get a chance this off-season to study some safety play, watch how these two work in concert.

Take this 3rd and 5 play which goes for a Pick-Six from Hyde:

Now, the throw goes through Tyreek Hill’s hands, but the interception is not the critical point. Look at how the two safeties rotated at the snap, and how well Hyde broke on the concept. The Bills show two-deep before the play begins — and this was during that stretch of time where two-deep looks were kryptonite to the Chiefs’ offense — before spinning into Cover 1 as the play begins. Hyde rotates down, but is not passive when he sees the shallow route break across the field. He comes screaming downhill, and is in position to make the tackle if Hill secures the pass. The interception and touchdown is a bonus.

Or of course, there is Hyde’s interception against Mac Jones last week, which illustrates the ground he can cover:

For Patrick Mahomes and company, the approach should be to attack corners and linebackers in the passing game, not safeties. Work the boundaries in the passing game, even when attacking downfield. Take this design from their previous meeting:

If you are coming up with a script to attack two-high looks, particularly Cover 2 or Tampa 2, this is an ideal design. Both Hill and Demarcus Robinson release vertically from condensed alignments, which helps to initially draw the attention of Hyde and Poyer. Robinson aims for the retreating linebacker, before breaking to the outside. That all works to contain the safeties and the interior coverage, while Mecole Hardman — also from a condenses split — runs a vertical route bending outside and then deep. That gets into the blind spot of the Cover 2 cornerback, and the Chiefs connect on a big gain.

Another concept that stresses the outside, and has an answer for two-deep coverages, is this three-level design from late in their Week 5 meeting:

This play, which can be termed “Pout” or post/out in some systems, is a perfect design to attack Cover 4 (Quarters). The cornerback has to handle the vertical route while the linebacker has to widen to help against the out route, as the safety tries to rally to cover that from depth.

Then there is this connection, from Mahomes to Travis Kelce working against a linebacker in coverage:

Hyde and Poyer are among the game’s best at safety. With Tre’Davious White sidelined, with Kelce working underneath and Mahomes’ arm, the Chiefs have the ability to attack corners and linebackers, and Mahomes can attack along the boundaries, something that last week the Patriots were unable to do.

Test those areas of the field, and not the two safeties, and Mahomes can have success in the passing game.