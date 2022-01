Sleep in late. There’s no traffic on the way to the office, since your office is at home. Work uninterrupted, since you can schedule most meetings around your breaks. Need a pen? It’s right where you left it — and nobody is even trying to steal the stapler off your desk. Schedule lunch whenever you want, as well. Oh, and the best bit? There’s no commute home! You can relax as soon as 5 p.m. hits.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO