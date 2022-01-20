For BMW, the Future of Automotive Goes Beyond Electrification

The BMW 545e might just be the best pick of the range for a lot of people. It’s a very fast and powerful car, sitting right behind the BMW M550i in the range, in terms of performance. It’s all due to the internal combustion engine/electric motor combo that works wonders with the straight six architecture. With almost 400 HP on tap and instant torque, it’s hard to call it slow, by any possible scale. Sure, it won’t be for anyone. And that’s mostly because this is a plug-in hybrid vehicle and it was designed as such. Therefore, if you’re not going to recharge it daily and use it in electric mode as often as possible, you might end up burning more fuel than you would with a ‘regular’ BMW 540i. The added weight of the batteries and electric motor will have their say at the end of the day. Nevertheless, that dead weight will come to life if you juice the car up on the regular.

