Five registered professional service corporation licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61021 during Q1

The government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded tax credit under last year's pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due.The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that directs taxpayers to filing options, eligibility information and instructions on how to get the credit, according to the Treasury Department Both virtual and in-person support will be provided in multiple languages. The child tax credit was expanded as part of President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief...

INCOME TAX ・ 5 HOURS AGO