Carlton Davis from Auburn and Tyreek Hill from West Alabama have been fined $12,875 apiece by the NFL for incidents during Super Wild-Card Weekend games, NFL Network reported. A cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis picked up an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for removing his helmet on the field while celebrating a fourth-down stop in the second quarter of the Bucs’ 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO