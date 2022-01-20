"I Try to Avoid Going Out Completely" - Ilkay Gundogan Stresses the Importance of Taking Care Amid Covid-19 Threat

Ilkay Gundogan has rightly etched his reputation as one of the classiest footballers around.

On the pitch, the Germany international is renowned for his effortless technique, and the dictating of tempo in contests without breaking a sweat, despite the hustle and bustle of Premier League football.

Off the pitch, Gundogan always comes across as an extremely eloquent speaker and has been hailed for his excellent work within the local community since his arrival at Manchester City in 2016.

Speaking to ManCity.com, the club's number eight provided an insight into what it’s like being a professional athlete, despite the looming risk of Covid-19.

"It is strange. It's a weird situation to be in to be honest”, Gundogan opened.

“Everything is out of our hands as players, we don't really have much influence in decisions that are taken and at the end of the day, our responsibility is trying to take care of ourselves - trying not to get the virus, trying to protect ourselves, the people working at the club, and also our families back home. This is the main priority."

On the challenges of balancing a COVID-affected footballing calendar, Ilkay Gundogan explained the reality of the ongoing situation.

"As long as we don't have the virus, we come to work, we train, we try to put in all the effort, all the work. With that being said, it's not always easy. I can tell you that, with the little breaks throughout the whole year, and going again every three or four days, it's tough, challenging, but it's the way it is.

He continued, "As always in life, you try and make the best out of every situation and that's what we're trying to do at the moment. It's quite normal. Once you're on the pitch, it's very normal."

Touching on how it affects his personal life, the German international revealed, “Indoors, we need to be a bit careful, especially in the last few weeks even more. It still feels strange. It more affects private life."

"Me as an example, I try to avoid going out completely, whether it's for groceries, going to restaurants or for coffees - I try to minimise that because I don't want to put myself, family or friends at risk."

Ilkay Gundogan’s insight into how the pandemic has affected footballers’ lives as a whole is a stark reminder of why more players should be eligible for credit and admiration for continuing to compete in such trying circumstances.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra