Energy Industry

Moldova pays January gas advance to Russia's Gazprom

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

CHISINAU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Moldova’s Moldovagaz energy firm said on Thursday it had paid its January gas advance to Gazprom, a day after the government said the Russian group had rejected its request to reschedule the payment.

That had left the small ex-Soviet republic needing to find $63 million to meet the cost of supply.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late on Wednesday Moldova would pay the advance on time. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)

#Gazprom#Moldova#Chisinau#Russian
AFP

EU, US seek coordinated response to Russia over Ukraine crisis

The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats to leave Ukraine, as rising fears of a Russian invasion pushed Western officials to meet Monday in a bid to coordinate their response and compile a battery of sanctions against Moscow. It comes as EU foreign ministers will on Monday seek to align their response with the US when Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken joins a meeting of his EU counterparts by videolink. He will brief them on his talks on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, where the two sides agreed to keep working to ease tensions but failed to secure a major breakthrough to calm the escalating crisis. The West accuses Moscow of threatening a further incursion into its pro-Western neighbor by massing over 100,000 troops on its border. The Kremlin insists its forces are not there to invade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

