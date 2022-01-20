Moldova pays January gas advance to Russia's Gazprom

CHISINAU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Moldova’s Moldovagaz energy firm said on Thursday it had paid its January gas advance to Gazprom, a day after the government said the Russian group had rejected its request to reschedule the payment.

That had left the small ex-Soviet republic needing to find $63 million to meet the cost of supply.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late on Wednesday Moldova would pay the advance on time. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)