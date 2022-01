The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most highly-anticipated new vehicles coming to market. Like the C8 Stingray a few years ago, hopeful buyers are quickly making their way to dealerships to place deposits in the hopes of reserving one. This isn't a bad situation for GM to be in but it does have one very unfortunate consequence: dealership markups, aka "Market Adjustments." Markups are nothing new and we've seen them happen repeatedly for oftentimes low-volume and in-demand new vehicles.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO