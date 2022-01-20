ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoonigan's Latest Gymkhana Ride Is a 900HP 1983 Subaru GL Wagon

Cover picture for the articleHoonigan has now unveiled its latest vehicle for the upcoming Gymkhana: the 1983 Subaru GL Wagon. Unveiled in a new video over on its YouTube channel (which you can check out down below), driver Travis Pastrana introduces the latest...

