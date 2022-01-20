Hoonigan's Latest Gymkhana Ride Is a 900HP 1983 Subaru GL Wagon

There are a plethora of mid-size three-row SUVs that you can buy today, and the Subaru Ascent is one of them. The Ascent has some things going in its favor, like a standard all-wheel-drive system, smooth ride, etc., but it also has many things that will make potential customers look elsewhere. For starters, there’s the Continuously Variable Transmission that offers a supple ride, but comes with the infamous rubber band effect. The third-row isn’t the most spacious either. But, all that said, you get a whole lot of safety tech even in the base trims, amongst other things. We recently tested the Ascent, and here’s all you need to know about this SUV from Subaru.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO