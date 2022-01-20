New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

DHI - Free Report) , Lennar Corporation (. KBH - Free Report) have been gaining from higher demand, focus on cost control, increased operating leverage, and important buyouts. The Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry comprises manufacturers of residential and commercial buildings. Some of the industry players are involved in providing financial services that include selling mortgages and collecting fees for title insurance agencies as well as closing services. The industry players are involved in building single-family detached and attached home communities; townhouses, condominiums, duplexes and triplexes; master-planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. The companies are also involved in the purchase, development and sale of residential land. Additionally, the companies build and own multi-family rental properties; residential real estate; and oil and gas assets.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO