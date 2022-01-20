ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Connecticut mom left young kids home alone to spend weekend in Florida with boyfriend, arrest warrant says

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDScC_0dqwBh1w00
Connecticut mom left young kids home alone to spend weekend in Florida with boyfriend, arrest warrant says Hartford Courant/TNS

A Watertown woman flew to Florida with her boyfriend for a weekend in November, leaving her two young children home alone, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, 36, was arrested Saturday on two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. Caviasca was released without having to post bail and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Caviasca is a public teacher in Waterbury. She has been placed on leave while the district investigates, according to a statement from the school district.

Caviasca’s former husband became suspicious and approached police after he was unable to reach the children, ages 9 and 11, by phone from Nov. 20-22. He also found that both children missed school on Monday, Nov. 22, with unexcused absences, the warrant says. He told police that the children denied being left home alone, but he felt they were protecting their mother, police said.

The ex-husband had access to one child’s cellphone and found messages from Kerry Caviasca telling the boy and girl to stay in the basement.

“Hi mom,” one child wrote on that Sunday night, according to the warrant. “What are we going to have for dinner?” The warrant says Kerry Caviasca answered, “Just eat candy. I’m sorry... whatever is downstairs... there’s so much downstairs... I’ll make it up to you.” One child told police later they had snacks and food was ordered for them several times through Uber Eats, the warrant says.

The former husband told police he sent his father over to the house to check on the children, but no one answered the door, the warrant says.

On Dec. 17, the ex-husband told police he had an emergency temporary custody order from Family Court for one of the children. He asked that police accompany him to his ex-wife’s home. Police said Kerry Caviasca greeted them, admitted that she had gone to Florida for the November weekend, but that her brother had watched the children, the warrant says.

Her brother said he did not remember the weekend and “did not wish be be involved” in the investigation, police said. Later, however, police interviewed both children and both said they were left alone, according to the warrant. Police also checked the brother’s work schedule at the U.S. Post Office and found he had worked that weekend, the warrant says.

Kerry Caviasca’s attorney, Joseph DeCicco, would not comment on the case other than to ask for privacy for his client.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Fairfield man charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias after confrontation at Robeks loses job

The Fairfield Police Department arrested a local man accused of yelling and throwing things at employees of Robeks after his son was hospitalized for an allergic reaction to a drink purchased there. The police charged James Iannazzo, 48, of Fairfield with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass after employees of the smoothie franchise on 2061 Black Rock ...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Hartford Courant

Norwich police investigate deadly double shooting

Detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Norwich, police said early Monday. Two people were wounded in the Sunday shooting at a home on School Street. One survived and was taken to Backus Hospital, the other died at the scene, police said. The shooting was originally reported as a disturbance, police said. As police began to investigate, they learned that there had been a ...
NORWICH, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy