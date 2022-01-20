ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBKR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago period’s loss of 7 cents per share. Revenues totaled $5,519 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

MKTX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%, backed by higher total credit category’s trading volumes. This was partially offset by escalating costs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

IHS Markit Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6% year-over-year to $1.18 billion and 10% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.14 billion. Sales by segments: Financial Services $473 million (+3% Y/Y); Transportation $351 million (+12% Y/Y); Resources $215 million (+2 Y/Y); and Consolidated Markets & Solutions $137 million (+9% Y/Y).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

ISRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share by 1.6%. The bottom line improved 9.2% from the year-ago quarter. For 2021, adjusted EPS was $4.96, up 45.9% from the previous year. The figure surpassed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

CSX's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

CSX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 42 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved in double digits year over year owing to higher revenues. Total revenues of $3,427 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3296 million. The top line...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bkr#Productivity#Chemicals#Bkr Free Report#The Oilfield Services#Ofs#The Oilfield Equipment#Ofe#Tps#The Digital Solutions
Zacks.com

Bank OZK (OZK) Beats on Q4 Earnings as Revenues Rise Y/Y

OZK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.17 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 25.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s number. Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. The company also recorded provision...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Fall

TCBI - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 for fourth-quarter 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Moreover, results compare favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.14. Robust capital position and lower expenses were driving factors. Moreover, provision for credit losses recorded benefits. Yet, a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

IHS Markit's (INFO) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

IHS Markit Ltd. (. INFO - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 98 cents from non-recurring items) of 85 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.18 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.2% and increasing 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis and 10% organically.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

SLB - Free Report) has announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 41 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 22 cents. The oilfield service giant recorded total revenues of $6,225...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Down 6.48%

BKU - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.41 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line also jumped 58.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results primarily benefited from higher revenues and rise in loans and deposit balances. However, a rise in expenses and poor credit quality...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

First Horizon (FHN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Dips

FHN - Free Report) tumbled 1.1%, likely mirroring investors’ concerns over the top-line decline in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The figure also improved 4% year over year. Results excluded after-tax impacts of 8 cents per share from notable items related to the IBERIABANK Corporation merger.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Synovus (SNV) Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Stock Down 3.8%

SNV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1. Also, the bottom line compares favorably with the earnings of $1.08 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. Despite better-than-expected results, shares of SNV were down 3.8% on the announcement of earnings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Webster (WBS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The reported figure excluded noteworthy items, such as charges related to merger, strategic optimization and debt prepayment expenses. Higher net interest income (NII) and fee income drove the results....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings?

EMN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Jan 27. Benefits of cost actions and innovation are likely to get reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter performance. However, it is likely to have faced challenges associated with supply and logistics issues and higher raw material costs in the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

ASB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 49 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line improved from 40 cents in the prior-year quarter. Results gained from growth in loan balance and provision benefits. However, lower rates and a decline in both net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

SVB Financial (SIVB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise

SIVB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.56 comfortably outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.29. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of $7.40 per share. The reported quarter and 2021 earnings figures exclude merger-related charges in connection with Boston Private Financial Holdings but...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

People's United (PBCT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline

PBCT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 36 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line is above the year-ago quarter’s 35 cents. The quarterly results reflect controlled expenses and increasing deposit balance. Benefits from the provision for credit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shares up 1.2% premarket as revenue tops estimates

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. BKR, +1.64% rose 1.2% premarket Thursday, after the oilfield products and services company posted better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, offsetting a profit miss. The company posted net income of $294 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $653 million, or 91 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 25 cents, below the 28 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.519 billion from $5.495 billion a year ago, ahead of the $5.491 billion FactSet consensus. "As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021," CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement. "We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies." Shares have gained 15% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS

