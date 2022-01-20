ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jobless Claims Up to 286K; Philly Fed Bounces Back

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Pre-market futures are up again this morning, but before we begin to holler from the rooftops that our near-term bearishness is indeed a thing of the past, we’re going to wait and see what happens from here. Both the Dow and the...

Weekly Jobless Claims Soar. Is Omicron Setting Back Our Economic Recovery?

Unemployment claims jumped last week. Should we be worried about an economic setback?. New jobless claims came to 286,000 for the week ending Jan. 15. Economists were only anticipating 225,000 new claims. In December, the national unemployment rate reached its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. That was...
Jobless Claims Soar Past Economists’ Projections

The number of Americans who filed new unemployment claims increased to 286,000 in the week ending Jan. 15, as the labor market continues to recover after surging COVID-19 cases. The Labor Department figure shows a 55,000 claim increase compared to the week ending Jan. 8 when claims increased to 231,000....
US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
Jobless claims spike, markets under pressure

Hedging against War. Jobless Claims climbing. New York made a big effort to rally at first, but this was quickly swamped by spiking higher New Jobless Claims, stories of National Guard being called in to teach in schools as teacher absenteeism sky-rockets, and generally a state of decline becomes all too apparent across the full national economy.
Weekly Jobless Claims Spike to 286,000

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose by 55,000 last week to 286,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Housing Starts Rose in December Along With Permits ]. The four-week moving average was 231,000, an increase of 20,000 from the prior period’s revised level.
Fighting the Bears -- And Losing

All four major market indexes fought the bears today — and lost. While markets twice spent significant time in the green during the course of the day, the selling pressure became too great and the indexes sank to session lows by the closing bell. The Dow was -339.8 points, -0.96%; the S&P 500 -44 points, -0.97%; the Nasdaq -166.6 points, -1.15%; and the small-cap Russell 2000 -33.4, -1.60%.
Jobless Claims Increase to 230,000

The number of Americans who filed for new unemployment claims increased to 230,000 in the week ending Jan. 8 as rising COVID-19 cases continue to put pressure on employers. The Labor Department figure shows a 23,000 claim increase compared to the week ending Jan. 1, when jobless claims increased to 207,000. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected claims would decrease to 200,000.
Stocks Fall After Jobless Claims, Inflation Data

The S&P 500 fell Thursday as declines in technology shares weighed on the stock market. The broad U.S. stock index dropped 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%. Technology stocks have come under pressure in the new year as government-bond yields...
Jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 230,000 as omicron surges

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed to the highest level since mid-November as an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant threatened to undermine the economy's recovery. DECEMBER INFLATION BREAKDOWN: WHERE ARE PRICE INCREASES HITTING AMERICANS THE HARDEST?. Figures released Thursday...
US Jobless Benefit Claims Increase Unexpectedly

WASHINGTON - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment compensation increased unexpectedly last week to their highest level since mid-November, suggesting some employers may be laying off workers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus surges throughout the country and curtails some business operations. The Labor Department said Thursday 230,000 filed for...
U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
