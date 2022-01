A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.

