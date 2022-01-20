Emergency essentials to keep in your home and car during winter storms
Another round of winter weather is on the way to central North Carolina. Click here for the most up-to-date forecast.If you can, please stay home, stay warm, stay safe. But some people will have to do out into the elements. For those of you who do have to drive, AAA offered up some helpful tips on things to do so you're prepared ahead of the storm.
- Check your car battery in case you get stuck somewhere
- Fill your gas tank
- Check your tires to make sure they are filled to an appropriate level and have good tread
- Necessary medications
- Flashlights, batteries, blankets
- Fully charged phones, tablets, laptops
- Fuel for cars, generators, chainsaws and other power equipment
