Emergency essentials to keep in your home and car during winter storms

Another round of winter weather is on the way to central North Carolina.

If you can, please stay home, stay warm, stay safe. But some people will have to do out into the elements.

For those of you who do have to drive, AAA offered up some helpful tips on things to do so you're prepared ahead of the storm.

Check your car battery in case you get stuck somewhere

Fill your gas tank

Check your tires to make sure they are filled to an appropriate level and have good tread

AAA also recommends keeping an emergency kit in the car with a full water bottle, snacks, an extra layer of warm clothing and a blanket to keep you warm.

Here's a checklist of some things you should make sure you have in stock in your home: