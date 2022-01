A novel machine-learning method has teased out factors that are responsible for nurses reporting, or failing to report, non-critical errors in dispensing medication. Medical errors are more common than many people think, and the most frequent type comes from dispensing medication. However, non-critical errors are rarely reported. An interdisciplinary group of scientists led by Renjie Hu from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, U.S. has developed a computational methodology for predicting factors that make nurses more likely to report errors. This work is published with open access in the Elsevier journal Array.

