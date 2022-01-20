ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Five tips for choosing the best YouTube fitness videos to change your exercise behavior

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery January, New Year's resolutions regarding exercise means there's a surge in intentions be more physically active. Typically, gyms and recreation centers see a boost in membership sales and attendance at the beginning of the year. However, the restrictions placed in response to COVID-19 have encouraged many to turn...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez's personal trainer shares her glute-building tips

Not only is Jennifer Lopez on top of her career - and rebranding middle age - she's also working hard on her personal fitness, too. Never one to do things by halves, it comes as no surprise that J Lo goes hard when it comes to her glutes routine, which she turbocharges with a well-rounded diet.
FITNESS
TODAY.com

A 5-minute squat routine to work your glutes from every angle

Squats are the go-to glute and leg exercise. The more you integrate them into your workout, the easier everyday activities like walking up the stairs and bending down to pick things up become. Squats activate the hip muscles as well, improving stability and balance in addition to toning your glutes.
WORKOUTS
videogameschronicle.com

The best fitness and exercise games available now

There comes a time in many of our lives where we realise we could stand to get a little fitter, and in this article we’ll show you the best fitness and exercise games to help out. Whether the aim is to lose a few pounds or simply feel a...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Change#Behavioral Change
powerofpositivity.com

15 Exercise Recovery Tips to Improve Your Workouts

Whether you’re a professional athlete or have workout routines at home, the physical rules are the same. It’s best to include a little bit of exercise recovery time after your body uses stored energy to work muscles and joints. It’s a vital cooling-down session that can relax your body and minimize pain or potential injury.
WORKOUTS
Esquire

The 20 Best Fitness Watches to Track Your Workouts​

As technology advances, the fitness watch market is constantly changing allowing you to not only track your progress during your workouts but also log every health stat you can imagine. With so many options to choose from, and each fitness watch offering up so many different health and fitness offerings, it may feel overwhelming to narrow down which one you should go with—which is why we created this curated list to help you decide. Whether you want a full-blown smart device or just a fitness-oriented timepiece to record your laps and splits, here are 20 of our favorite picks.
WORKOUTS
Searchengine Journal

How To Change Your YouTube Channel Name

YouTube allows creators to change the name of their channel without it affecting the name on their Google account. Creators can change both their channel name and photo and the updates will only apply to YouTube. Gone are the days when YouTube creators were required to maintain the same name...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wvua23.com

Your Personal Best: Exercise Snacks

When you think about snacks, you think about little mini-meals throughout the day to increase your energy or stamina. But did you know you can think about exercise the same way?. Three examples of mini exercises that take mere minutes and help regulate your blood sugar, stamina and health include:
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
rentonreporter.com

Best At-Home Fitness Workout Exercise Programs to Try in 2022

Many health enthusiasts will argue that the best way to stay healthy is by going to the gym and working out. But is that the only way one can stay healthy?. Of course, everyone would agree that exercising helps the body in various ways, and it gets more efficient when you do the same in the gym. However, there are cases where people may not use the gym regularly, and it becomes an issue if there is no alternative. A workout is an efficient approach to keep your health and physical fitness in good shape. Nonetheless, some people are often held back by the misconception that exercise can only be done outside. On the other hand, several workouts can be done at home without any equipment. The demand for home fitness regimens has risen due to the lockdown. Because people were spending more time at home during this time, home fitness programs piqued their interest because they needed to keep in shape.
WORKOUTS
phillyvoice.com

Five clever ways to encourage your kids to exercise more

There may be nothing your child loves more than their tablet, but eSports still don’t count as exercise! Winter’s shorter days and cooler temperatures can make it tempting for kids to turn into couch potatoes, but exercise is essential for children all year long. Not only is regular physical activity important for a child’s bone and muscle development, but it also lowers their risk of depression, fights obesity, and promotes quality sleep at night.
KIDS
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Choose the Right Exercise Program

Try a variety of workouts to find one that works for you as a regular exercise program. A new year has begun, and for many of us, that means a fresh start at setting goals and improving ourselves. The most common New Year’s resolution is to exercise more. For those who do not work out regularly, beginning an exercise program can be a daunting endeavor. With so many options and styles of workouts, finding the right one for you can take time and experimentation. Below are some of the more common workout styles. Explore them all to find which works best for you and keeps you showing up to work out.
WORKOUTS
Refinery29

TikTok’s Sponge Eyeshadow Hack Is So Good, I Want To Sleep In My Makeup

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Mastered the art of the smoky eye? Congratulations — it's fair to say you've completed one of the trickiest levels in makeup. If you consume most of your beauty content via YouTube or Instagram, you'll know that makeup enthusiasts and pro artists will have you reaching for multiple blending brushes, a handful of eyeshadow shades and lots of patience to achieve the timeless trend. Even as a beauty editor, nailing a smoky eye that doesn't make me look like I haven't slept for weeks is no mean feat. Happily, we can always count on TikTok to dream up a much speedier, smarter way of doing things.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
T3.com

How fit are you? 7 exercises to test and improve your fitness

Whether you’re as fit as an Olympian, a weekend workout warrior, or completely new to exercise, it’s always a good idea to test your fitness levels. Why? Because if you never know how fit you are - and you don’t keep a record of your fitness levels with regular testing - you will never really know if you’re making any progress with your fitness regime, and that can quickly lead to a plateau in your training gains and feelings of demotivation – hardly a recipe for success if you’re trying to lose weight, build strength or generally get fit in 2022.
WORKOUTS
sixtyandme.com

6 Tips to Find Your Exercise Motivation and Never Lose It!

Pop into any Facebook group or start a chat with friends about starting a fitness routine and one of the first things that will come up is how much we struggle with finding motivation. Many of us lament that we just aren’t the people who have motivation and that’s what...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

10 best exercise bikes for smashing your fitness goals at home

There’s a wide range of benefits to having an exercise bike at home, whether it’s one of the new breed of connected smart bikes with their catalogue of online and live classes, or just an old school cycle that will consistently challenge you.We tested a range of bikes suited to different budgets and fitness aspirations, but with each one we were first looking to see how big the footprint was once the bike had been put together – after all, you don’t want an entire room re-purposed just because the bike takes up so much space.We also had an eye...
WORKOUTS
wrde.com

Rise Fitness + Adventure Offers Fall Prevention Tips and Exercises

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The pandemic has limited movement for everybody, but it's causing problems for the elderly, who could suffer serious consequences from falling. Rise Fitness + Adventure works closely with seniors to improve their balance, strength, and mobility. "Fall prevention doesn't happen just with our seniors, it is...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
barbend.com

The Best Exercise Tips For Your Body Type

Some people are built to train. If you’ve ever known someone who benched two plates in their first few months of lifting weights, it may have left you scratching your head or seething with jealousy. Do they know something you don’t, or are they just blessed by the gods of strength?
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Godfather Of Bodybuilding Charles Glass Shares The Best Triceps Exercises For Maximum Gains

Godfather of bodybuilding Charles Glass recently shared what he thinks are the two most important triceps exercises. The retired bodybuilding legend is one of the most respected coaches and has got the moniker ‘Godfather of bodybuilding’ due to his contribution to the evolution of the sport. Glass routinely shares content from his vast knowledge base and shared the video of these triceps exercises on his YouTube channel.
WORKOUTS
SELF

11 Workout Tips to Make Your Exercises More Effective

Ever felt like you wanted to level up your workouts? No, not necessarily by logging more miles or doing more squats—we’re talking about incorporating smart, effective workout tips to get the most out of the moves or routines you’re already doing. In fact, these don’t have to be big changes: Small tweaks to your workout regimen can make a really substantial difference in helping you make the most out of every sweat session. Whether your aim is to build more muscle, improve your cardio fitness, increase your endurance, or just move about day-to-day life more easily and comfortably, incorporating these workout tips can help you hit the gym ready to crush your goals and get the most out of your time there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy