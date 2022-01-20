Germany expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

Mild symptoms, poor knowledge of nearby testing sites, and certain demographic factors have been identified as barriers to COVID-19 testing, according to a new study of more than 4 million adults in the UK published this week in the open-access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Christina M. Astley of Boston Children's Hospital, US, and colleagues from King's College London. Testing is a crucial component of the COVID-19 public health response, even as countries roll out vaccination campaigns. In the UK, free PCR COVID-19 tests are offered to people with any of three symptoms: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a change in their sense of smell or taste. However, more than a quarter of people in the UK reporting these symptoms don't get tested.
