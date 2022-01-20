Germany expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

A sub-lineage of the Omicron strain has been formally designated as a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency.Some 426 cases of BA.2 have been detected in the UK so far, the UKHSA said on Friday, with the earliest dating back to 6 December.UKHSA said further analysis will be carried out into BA.2 to determine its characteristics and better understand how it make shape Britain’s epidemic in the weeks to come.“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge,” said Dr Meera Chand,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO