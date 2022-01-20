ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February

MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany's health minister expects the number of coronavirus infections in the country to keep rising for several weeks before peaking next month. Karl Lauterbach told German public broadcaster ZDF late Wednesday that "the wave will reach its peak...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

World breaks daily COVID case record

The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant, an AFP tally showed Thursday. The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was detected in South Africa and Botswana in...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the COVID-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Karl Lauterbach
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 ‘under investigation’ by UK health officials

A sub-lineage of the Omicron strain has been formally designated as a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency.Some 426 cases of BA.2 have been detected in the UK so far, the UKHSA said on Friday, with the earliest dating back to 6 December.UKHSA said further analysis will be carried out into BA.2 to determine its characteristics and better understand how it make shape Britain’s epidemic in the weeks to come.“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge,” said Dr Meera Chand,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Germany surpasses 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a fresh single-day record as the health minister said the peak had not been reached and compulsory vaccination should be introduced by May. Germany’s tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 8,186,850, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Italy#Zdf#European#Omicron
WGN News

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy. France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: KANE HITS 1,000 DEATHS; 6,054 in Illinois Hospitals; Omicron Should Peak in U.S. By Mid February

OVERVIEW: One-Quarter of All COVID Cases Happened Last Month; Omicron Should Peak By Mid-February; New Zealand Rolls Out New Restrictions. More than a quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic’s total cases in the United States have been reported in the past month, during the Omicron surge, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Axios

Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is "confident as you can be" that most states will reach a peak in Omicron coronavirus cases by mid-February. Why it matters: Asked about the prospect on ABC's "This Week," Fauci said that while you "never want to be overconfident," the pattern of how Omicron cases peak in other countries suggests that the U.S. is headed in "the same direction."
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

COVID cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO

Cases of COVID have plummeted in Africa and deaths are declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak, the UN said Thursday. Describing the 56-day flareup as Africa's "shortest upsurge yet," the World Health Organization's African regional office said newly reported cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nine evacuated as Covid-19 hits Antarctic research base

For the first time since the start of the pandemic the coronavirus has reached an Argentine research base in Antarctica, causing the evacuation of nine unvaccinated staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday. Twenty-four of the 43 scientists and military personnel resident at Argentina's La Esperanza base...
WORLD
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Why don't people with COVID-19 symptoms get tested?

Mild symptoms, poor knowledge of nearby testing sites, and certain demographic factors have been identified as barriers to COVID-19 testing, according to a new study of more than 4 million adults in the UK published this week in the open-access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Christina M. Astley of Boston Children's Hospital, US, and colleagues from King's College London. Testing is a crucial component of the COVID-19 public health response, even as countries roll out vaccination campaigns. In the UK, free PCR COVID-19 tests are offered to people with any of three symptoms: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a change in their sense of smell or taste. However, more than a quarter of people in the UK reporting these symptoms don't get tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH

