ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Annalena Baerbock: the German minister staring down Russia over Ukraine

By Kate Connolly in Berlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WZtt_0dqwB8Ps00
Annalena Baerbock during a joint news conference with Antony Blinken after a meeting about the Ukraine crisis.

Just one month into taking up her office as Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock has her work cut out. At stake: nothing less than the attempt to stop the outbreak of war between Russia and the west.

The news outlet Der Spiegel called her meeting this week with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, “a baptism of fire”; Die Zeit, her “first major test of character”. For the tabloid Bild, it was the equivalent of “entering the cave of a bear”.

One left-leaning newspaper mischievously headlined a report about her mission “Baerbock tries to save the climate” – this time referring not to the leading Green’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis but to the considerable task she faces trying to foster dialogue between Europe and Russia to avoid a war involving nuclear powers.

Few pleasantries were observed during her meeting with Lavrov, who has been in office for 17 years. Before and after a two-hour meeting on Wednesday, which took place behind closed doors in his gilded Moscow guesthouse, there was a distinct lack even of polite smiling, while eye contact was minimal. Footage of the opening minutes of the meeting, beamed to journalists in a neighbouring room, showed the two flanked by their aides, facing each other stony-faced across a long table conveniently divided down the middle by a neat row of hand-disinfectant bottles. The usual ritual of a closing photocall was ignored.

Observed from Germany, as the world’s diplomats looked on, silent for now are conservative critics who have questioned whether as a mother of two young children, Baerbock is up to the task. Instead, the burning questions ahead of the encounter were: can she prevent a war? and another pressing domestic concern: is she able to ensure Russia does not cap energy supplies to Germany?

The Russian view of Baerbock as an inexperienced stubborn misfit, out of her depth in her new role, was made clear last month after her appointment. “She is set on a confrontation course with Russia... behaving as if she was from the US Congress, not the Bundestag,” the state broadcaster Rossiya 1 declared.

An expert from the Russian Academy of Sciences told the state-owned news agency Tass: “She is absolutely unsuited to the role. She is not a diplomat. She has no understanding [of] foreign policy and has a negative attitude towards Russia.”

Not only is Baerbock new to the job: at 41, she also belongs to a fresh generation of German politicians. She is the country’s first female foreign minister. She had long since declared her desire to steer a hard course against what is unmistakably perceived, in Berlin and elsewhere, as Russian belligerence. As the counterparts emerged from their meeting to questions from German and Russian journalists, she told them: “I came here with a thick folder – thick due to the whole array of problems we have to discuss, about which our opinions differ hugely, in part fundamentally.”

The most pressing issue: the threatening presence of 100,000 Russian soldiers posted close to Ukraine’s border. As Baerbock put it: “It’s hard not to see this as a threat.”

The day before – the order of the visits was of symbolic importance, her aides stressed – while meeting Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kyiv, Baerbock earned ridicule there after rejecting his request for weapons. Kuleba expressed his disappointment, but responded: “We know from where we can get the weapons.”

She emphasised instead the need for dialogue, calling diplomacy “the only viable way to diffuse a highly dangerous situation”. Lavrov said he was “open” for talks to continue, accusing Ukraine of failing to cooperate. He described his discussion with Baerbock as having been “of use”.

A war of words between the two had begun before the Moscow meeting with Baerbock issuing a statement before her visit, outlining Germany’s position and Lavrov shooting back with an essay-style response about five times longer. He said the Russian government was disappointed about the state of Russian-German relations, accusing Germany of participating in the Nato presence in eastern Europe, expelling diplomats on spurious grounds in relation to the case of the poisoned Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, and curtailing press freedom by putting pressure on Russian journalists working in Germany. Russia reserved the right to retaliate against German journalists, he said.

Baerbock referred to the case of Navalny, imprisoned now for a year; to the recent disbandment of the human rights group NGO Memorial; to a murder in a central Berlin park for which a court said last month it suspected Russian intelligence was responsible. And she referred to what is probably the biggest elephant in the room: the controversial gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. Her opposition to it is longstanding – due not only to her green credentials but also to concern it will make Berlin dependent on Moscow. She said it could yet be stopped. “Should energy be used as a weapon this would have appropriate consequences in conjunction with this pipeline,” she said.

Rieke Havertz, a political analyst at Die Zeit, concluded that Baerbock had “moved well within the narrow sequence of steps allowed to her in this, her first dance” on the stage of international diplomacy. It was not easy, Havertz added, for her to represent her Social Democratic boss, Olaf Scholz, whose party has a complicated Russian policy stance, not least due to its last chancellor, Gerhard Schröder’s close relationship with Vladimir Putin, from which the pipeline project was born and in which Schröder continues to be involved. Scholz, like his predecessor, the Christian Democrat Angela Merkel – and in contrast to Baerbock – would like to keep the pipeline separate from the politics and therefore out of the current conflict. For years, analysts have called this position naive. In its editorial on Thursday, the Süddeutsche Zeitung’s foreign editor, Stefan Kornelius, called it Germany’s “most important lever”, and said the impression Germany gave of being unprepared to abandon the pipeline was an “exploitable weakness”.

Bild, not normally a supporter of Baerbock’s, called her visit “a successful debut in the cave of the bear”, praising her for “staying as stable as bamboo” and “not letting her eyelashes quiver”. It added: “She has earned our respect.”

Still, a sober and ironic reality Baerbock now faces is that despite being in the heart of the German government, she has so far had few opportunities to talk about the issue at the heart of her own party’s raison d’etre: the environment. Except to announce in Kyiv that Germany would soon be opening a “bureau for hydrogen diplomacy”. Under the circumstances it sounded, remarked one commentator, “unintentionally funny, even though it was seriously meant”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
The Guardian

No 10 casts Johnson as head of anti-Russian alliance over Ukraine

The unusual Foreign Office revelation on Saturday night that British intelligence had unmasked a plot to install a Russian puppet government in Ukraine was issued alongside a lengthy release from Downing Street in effect claiming Boris Johnson was now at the helm of an anti-Russian alliance. The release said a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Gerhard Schröder
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Annalena Baerbock
US News and World Report

German Navy Chief Resigns Over Putin Comments

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's navy chief stepped down on Saturday after drawing criticism for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. "I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Vice Admiral...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Foreign Relations#German#Russian#Bild#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Man named by UK as Putin’s choice to run Kyiv puppet regime says claim ‘fake news’

The man the British government named as being Vladimir Putin’s choice to lead a puppet regime in Ukraine after a Russian invasion has said he will be taking legal action over the “absurd but very damaging fantasy” which has led to threats against him and his family.”Speaking to The Independent, Yevhen Murayev asked the UK authorities to produce evidence he is colluding with the Kremlin to lead a regime of collaborators in an occupation country.The 45-year-old former MP and media owner said that he would be willing to go to London not only to take part in any possible...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy