Delmar, NY

Owens Corning Delmar is innovating to increase energy and plant efficiency

 3 days ago
The Owens Corning Delmar Insulation Plant is a flagship plant within the Owens Corning Network that has been in operation for 45 years producing Fiberglass Insulation.

The plant operates two production lines 24/7 and employs more than 250 individuals.

Since 2020, Owens Corning has invested $60 million into the Delmar facility specifically to bring in more automated equipment and advanced technologies. Our robots are cool.

The plant has $300 million worth of equipment assets and is the highest volume producer of residential insulation within Owens Corning producing more than 360 million pounds annually. We make the products that keep your house warm in the winter and cool in the summer and save energy.

The Delmar facility utilizes the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) operating model. Since 2018, the plant has been on a TPM journey with goals to achieve JIPM Level 1 in the coming years. These models increase productivity, efficiency, and safety by empowering operators, team leaders and managers to all play a proactive role in the day-to-day operation and maintenance of their own work areas

This plant is a strong exporter of talent to higher roles within Owens Corning and within the plant team. We grow leaders here.

Check us out and you will find we innovate in our community and we need the next generation of workers to help us to continue doing so.

